Mountain Home, AR

Donald Clement Chenevey, 77, Mountain Home (Conner)

By Staff
 2 days ago

Funeral arrangements for 77-year-old Donald Clement Chenevey...

KTLO

James Dykes, 85, Mountain Home (Roller)

Mr. James L. Dykes, 85, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on May 18, 1937 in Falls City, Nebraska to Burl and Jessie Dykes. James is survived by one son: Jody (Julie) Dykes of Mountain Home; two daughters: Jami (Doug) Small of Mountain Home and Jill (fiancé Travis Graves) Caruso of Gepp; three grandchildren: Samantha (Cory) McMahon of Mountain Home, Ryan (Jenna) Small of Mountain Home, and Jessi (Hunter) Volner of Pea Ridge; three great grandchildren: Adelynn, Daxtyn, and Emery; two brothers in law: Randall (Carole) Mason and David Helgeson; cousin: Butch (Dobey) Haws; numerous nieces and nephews; and an amazing friend of 67 years: Harold Bates.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Clifford Gotaas, 66, Midway (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Clifford Gotaas of Midway are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Clifford Gotaas died Saturday June 18 in Midway.
MIDWAY, AR
KTLO

Helen Louise Fenwick, 69, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Helen Louise Fenwick of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 25, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 69. She was born August 26, 1952, in Tucumcari, New Mexico, the daughter of James and Sarah Fowler New. Helen was a U.S. Air Force veteran of Vietnam War. She married David on January 25, 1975, in Anson, Texas and was a sheriff’s deputy for the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office. Helen lived in Mountain Home since moving from Anson, Texas.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Eva Beatrice Apel, 88, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Eva Beatrice Apel of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 25, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 88. She was born October 9, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Gilbert and Sieverdena Neumann. She married Kenneth on October 6, 1973, in Orland Park, Illinois. Eva lived...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MacLeod legion team splits with Gainesville

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team split their double header at home Tuesday night against Gainesville. Gainesville won the first game 9-5. Ike Barrow struck out nine and allowed just one earned run in five innings of work on the mound. In the second game, MacLeod defeated Gainesville...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home MacLeod Legion team drops 2 games at Batesville

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team lost both ends of a double header at Batesville Monday night. Batesville took the first game 12-2. Jordan Corbett struck out four in two innings of work and Cash Arnhart had five strikeouts in four innings. In the second game, Batesville topped...
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

MacLeod, Alley-White set for Tuesday action

American Legion baseball makes up the local Tuesday schedule with both of Mountain Home’s junior squads in action. MacLeod will begin its run of three consecutive home outings by welcoming Gainesville back to Cooper Park. The first pitch at Lester White Field is scheduled for 5:30. Alley-White last road...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Request to lower bond for Mark Hodges denied

A Mountain Home man charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a minor appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-seven-year-old Mark William Hodges asked Circuit Judge John Putman to lower his $250,000 bond. Prosecutor David Ethredge said the state “strongly opposed” any reduction in the bond and Judge...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Barn near Harrison catches fire

A fire damaged a barn Tuesday in Boone County. According to KYTV/KSPR, the barn is located on Old Bergman Road near Harrison. Firefighters reportedly responded to the structure after neighbors say they heard a loud boom. Investigators say nobody was inside the barn at the time of the fire. The...
HARRISON, AR
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KTLO

Winner of Red, White and Blue pendant announced

A winner has been announced for the Red, White and Blue pendant donated by Carter’s Jewel Chest. Cody Blair of Mountain Home had the winning ticket for the Hearts on Fire, 18K white gold, diamond pendant. The Jewels For You fundraiser for the Red, White and Blue Festival raised...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Dangerous sinkhole on the Spring River near High Falls

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose warns of a deadly danger at a popular Northeast Arkansas vacation spot on the Spring River near High Falls. According to a report from Kait8 news, the infamous sinkhole near Hardy took the life of 39-year-old Malissa Summit back in 2020. Chief Rose said it’s...
HARDY, AR
KTLO

Sheriff stresses fireworks safety for Independence Day

With the Independence Day holiday coming up, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is stressing the importance of fireworks safety, especially with the dry weather the Twin Lakes Area has experienced in the month of June. Authorities are urging area residents to follow state regulations regarding use and discharge of fireworks.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Eight area fire departments to receive wildfire suppression kits

LITTLE ROCK, AR  Eight fire departments in north central Arkansas will benefit after the Rural Fire Protection program, managed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, received $279,562 as part of the 2021 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant from the United States Forest Service to purchase and distribute 87 Wildfire Suppression Kits to rural volunteer fire departments. The kits include equipment and gear necessary for the safe suppression of wildfires and have been delivered to the volunteer fire departments.
AGRICULTURE
KTLO

Man with cadaver dogs refutes mother’s claim of teen dying in trailer as trial continues

Further information was presented about the location of a teen’s body in Ozark County as her mother continues to stand trial for her murder. Tuesday was the second day for Rebecca Ruud’s bench trial at the Greene County Courthouse in Springfield on charges of first- and second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Man accused of burglarizing boats at local dock

A man residing in a community corrections center after pleading guilty to several charges last year in Baxter County is accused of burglarizing boats in Bull Shoals just over a year ago. Thirty-six-year-old William Joshua Lewis is facing a bond of $20,000. According to the probable cause affidavit, a Bull...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Murder trial for Ozark County woman to begin Monday

Nearly five years after a teen in Ozark County was killed, her mother will be standing trial for her murder. According to the Ozark County Times, Rebecca Ruud’s case will be heard in a bench trial before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden beginning Monday in Springfield. The trial is expected...
OZARK COUNTY, MO

