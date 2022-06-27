ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Cassidy calls for compromise between gun rights and gun control

By Danielle Johnson
 2 days ago

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy spent the morning in Lafayette, meeting with area mayors about infrastructure, but also speaking about his desire to reach a compromise on gun rights and gun control.

