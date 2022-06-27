Cassidy calls for compromise between gun rights and gun control

The association said it will not aid legislation that it claims attacks the Second Amendment. Amidst a host of mass shootings mushrooming around the country in the past few months, the Senate has been compelled to propose a new bill that would result in better gun safety legislation. The American public championed the bill, but almost as soon as that happened, the National Rifle Association announced it would not support the new bill, citing that it would open the door to “unnecessary burdens on the exercise of Second Amendment freedom.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO