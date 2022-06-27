ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Ameren works to acquire solar power site 25 times larger than any other in Missouri

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07k79Y_0gNVJfWF00

ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri is working to acquire a new solar power site that is 25 times larger than any other in the state.

Ameren Missouri will acquire the facility, Huck Finn Solar Project, “pursuant to a build-transfer agreement with EDF Renewables, a company with a longstanding track record of developing and building renewable energy facilities.”

The facility, expected to produce enough energy to power approximately 40,000 homes, has not yet been built. Ameren Missouri said the site will be on the border of Audrain and Ralls counties. The facility could “begin generating clean energy as soon as 2024.”

Trending: Missouri man quits bad habits ‘cold turkey,’ loses half his weight

Along with the benefit of more clean energy coming to Missouri, Huck Finn will also bring with it 250 construction jobs.

“It provides clean electricity, creates economic opportunity and injects millions of dollars into the community over the life of the project, which will have widespread additional benefits,” chairman and president of Ameren Missouri Mark Birk said.

The acquisition of this project will move Ameren’s “companywide net-zero carbon emissions goal to 2045, five years sooner than previously planned.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

Related
Missouri Independent

Bill environmentalists say could keep Missouri coal plants open signed by governor

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed legislation environmentalists fear will chip away at a year-old state law meant to encourage utilities to retire polluting coal plants.  One of the state’s largest utilities says the law is simply cleanup language.  Last year, Missouri and Kansas enacted laws allowing electric utilities to “securitize” aging coal plants […] The post Bill environmentalists say could keep Missouri coal plants open signed by governor appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
The Telegraph

Ameren plans new solar farm, coal plant closure

Ameren Missouri on Monday announced it is planning to acquire the company's largest-ever solar facility as it prepares to retire its coal-fired plant in West Alton. The Huck Finn Solar Project, a 200 megawatt (MW) installation near Vandalia, Missouri, about 100 miles northwest of Alton, is expected to create more than 250 construction jobs. The site will be acquired by Ameren Missouri under a build-transfer agreement with EDF Renewables for a site on the border of Missouri's Audrain and Ralls counties. Ameren Missouri plans to retire the coal-fired Sioux Energy Plant in West Alton by 2030.
WEST ALTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Louis#Ameren Missouri#Edf Renewables#Nexstar Media Inc
KMOV

Ameren workers shocked while restoring power in South County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two workers were evaluated after they were reportedly shocked at an Ameren substation in Crestwood. This happened at the substation in the 8600 block of Sappington Road around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday. The two workers were working to restore power in the area when they were shocked. Roughly, 2,000 homes were without power at the time.
CRESTWOOD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Jobs
KFVS12

Heartland couple worried over new Mo. trigger law

Southeast Missouri drivers are pushing for safer railroad crossings after an Amtrak crash killed four people. Vanduser plans its celebration for 4th of July. The Census Bureau's report on durable orders came out on Monday. Meanwhile, FedEx and Nike had positive earnings reports. And companies are thinking about "Just Keep It" policies on returns.
MISSOURI STATE
republicmonitor.com

Residents get answers on Chester Bridge project

What is exactly happening with the Chester Bridge project? Residents had a chance to find out and ask questions of those involved as the Missouri Department of Transportation held a community briefing June 23 at the Perryville Higher Education Center. “We are informing the public on the progress that we...
CHESTER, IL
KMOV

New owners of AT&T building want to give it ‘historic’ status

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Downtown St. Louis’ largest vacant office building could soon be getting a major upgrade. The AT&T building was built in 1986. Company employees last worked there in 2017. The building’s new owners want to add it to the National Register of Historic Places. New York-based SomeraRoad Inc. bought the building in April for around $4 million.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy