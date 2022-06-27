ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Helen Louise Fenwick, 69, Mountain Home (Kirby)

By Staff
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Louise Fenwick of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 25, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 69. She was born August 26, 1952, in Tucumcari, New Mexico, the daughter of James and Sarah Fowler New. Helen was a U.S. Air Force veteran of Vietnam War. She married...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

James Dykes, 85, Mountain Home (Roller)

Mr. James L. Dykes, 85, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on May 18, 1937 in Falls City, Nebraska to Burl and Jessie Dykes. James is survived by one son: Jody (Julie) Dykes of Mountain Home; two daughters: Jami (Doug) Small of Mountain Home and Jill (fiancé Travis Graves) Caruso of Gepp; three grandchildren: Samantha (Cory) McMahon of Mountain Home, Ryan (Jenna) Small of Mountain Home, and Jessi (Hunter) Volner of Pea Ridge; three great grandchildren: Adelynn, Daxtyn, and Emery; two brothers in law: Randall (Carole) Mason and David Helgeson; cousin: Butch (Dobey) Haws; numerous nieces and nephews; and an amazing friend of 67 years: Harold Bates.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Leslie, AR
Mountain Home, AR
Obituaries
City
Kirby, AR
City
Madison, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Mountain Home, AR
KTLO

Clifford Gotaas, 66, Midway (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Clifford Gotaas of Midway are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Clifford Gotaas died Saturday June 18 in Midway.
MIDWAY, AR
KTLO

MacLeod legion team splits with Gainesville

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team split their double header at home Tuesday night against Gainesville. Gainesville won the first game 9-5. Ike Barrow struck out nine and allowed just one earned run in five innings of work on the mound. In the second game, MacLeod defeated Gainesville...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MacLeod, Alley-White set for Tuesday action

American Legion baseball makes up the local Tuesday schedule with both of Mountain Home’s junior squads in action. MacLeod will begin its run of three consecutive home outings by welcoming Gainesville back to Cooper Park. The first pitch at Lester White Field is scheduled for 5:30. Alley-White last road...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
Person
James
KTLO

Sheriff stresses fireworks safety for Independence Day

With the Independence Day holiday coming up, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is stressing the importance of fireworks safety, especially with the dry weather the Twin Lakes Area has experienced in the month of June. Authorities are urging area residents to follow state regulations regarding use and discharge of fireworks.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home MacLeod Legion team drops 2 games at Batesville

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team lost both ends of a double header at Batesville Monday night. Batesville took the first game 12-2. Jordan Corbett struck out four in two innings of work and Cash Arnhart had five strikeouts in four innings. In the second game, Batesville topped...
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Dangerous sinkhole on the Spring River near High Falls

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose warns of a deadly danger at a popular Northeast Arkansas vacation spot on the Spring River near High Falls. According to a report from Kait8 news, the infamous sinkhole near Hardy took the life of 39-year-old Malissa Summit back in 2020. Chief Rose said it’s...
HARDY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Veteran#U S Air Force#The American Legion#Sherwood Ar#American Legion Post#The Humane Society
KYTV

Fire damages large barn near Harrison, Ark.

NEAR HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A fire damaged a large barn on Tuesday near Harrison. Firefighters responded to the structure fire off of Old Bergman Road, approximately two miles north of Harrison. Neighbors say they heard a loud boom when the fire started. Investigators say nobody was inside at the...
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Request to lower bond for Mark Hodges denied

A Mountain Home man charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a minor appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-seven-year-old Mark William Hodges asked Circuit Judge John Putman to lower his $250,000 bond. Prosecutor David Ethredge said the state “strongly opposed” any reduction in the bond and Judge...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Eight area fire departments to receive wildfire suppression kits

LITTLE ROCK, AR  Eight fire departments in north central Arkansas will benefit after the Rural Fire Protection program, managed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, received $279,562 as part of the 2021 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant from the United States Forest Service to purchase and distribute 87 Wildfire Suppression Kits to rural volunteer fire departments. The kits include equipment and gear necessary for the safe suppression of wildfires and have been delivered to the volunteer fire departments.
AGRICULTURE
KTLO

COVID-19 cases seeing big increase in Baxter County

COVID-19 numbers continue to climb once again in the Twin Lakes Area and Baxter County has seen a big jump. The Centers for Disease Control has placed Baxter County in the high category for their COVID-19 community level. Baxter is one of just three counties in Arkansas in the high category and only 12% of the counties in the United States are in that category. Marion and Stone counties are both in the medium category while the rest of the counties in north central Arkansas and southern Missouri are in the low category.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
onlyinark.com

The Tea Crate in Batesville

Summer is starting to heat up, and it’s the perfect time to cool off with a glass of refreshing iced tea. The Tea Crate in Batesville elevates freshly brewed tea to a higher place in a coffee-driven world, and it’s the perfect place to celebrate National Iced Tea Month.
BATESVILLE, AR
themissouritimes.com

Derges found guilty on 22 charges

Springfield, Mo. — Rep. Tricia Derges, R-Nixa, was found guilty on 22 charges brought forward by federal prosecutors Tuesday. Charges against the state Representative included wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and lying to federal investigators. Derges owns four medical clinics in Southwest Missouri. Lift Up Springfield, her...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Barn near Harrison catches fire

A fire damaged a barn Tuesday in Boone County. According to KYTV/KSPR, the barn is located on Old Bergman Road near Harrison. Firefighters reportedly responded to the structure after neighbors say they heard a loud boom. Investigators say nobody was inside the barn at the time of the fire. The...
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Chuck Morton Memorial Junior Golf Championship set for July

Big Creek Golf and Country Club is set to host another event designated by the Arkansas State Golf Association. The annual Chuck Morton Memorial Junior Golf Championship is scheduled for July 7 and 8. The entry fee for the two-day stroke play event is $75 per golfer, and that includes...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy