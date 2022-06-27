Helen Louise Fenwick, 69, Mountain Home (Kirby)

COVID-19 numbers continue to climb once again in the Twin Lakes Area and Baxter County has seen a big jump. The Centers for Disease Control has placed Baxter County in the high category for their COVID-19 community level. Baxter is one of just three counties in Arkansas in the high category and only 12% of the counties in the United States are in that category. Marion and Stone counties are both in the medium category while the rest of the counties in north central Arkansas and southern Missouri are in the low category.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO