San Diego, CA

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The Final USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Mississippi (31) 42-23 775 NR
2. Oklahoma 45-24 741 NR
3. Arkansas 46-21 679 13
4. Texas A&M 44-20 670 7
5. Notre Dame 41-17 631 11
6. Stanford 47-18 598 4
7. Auburn 43-22 589 20
8. Texas 47-22 569 12
9. Tennessee 57-9 565 1
10. Oregon St. 48-18 467 2
11. Virginia Tech 45-14 420 3
12. East Carolina 46-21 386 17
13. Southern Miss. 47-19 354 10
14. Louisville 42-21 350 9
15. North Carolina 42-22 333 16
16. UConn 50-16 308 NR
17. Oklahoma St. 42-22 299 5
18. Maryland 48-14 222 8
19. Texas St. 47-14 175 14
20. Miami 40-24 152 6
21. Florida 42-24 132 22
22. LSU 40-22 89 NR
23. UCLA 40-24 86 19
24. Vanderbilt 39-23 82 NR
25. Texas Tech 39-22 78 22

Dropped out: No. 18 Gonzaga (37-19); No. 19 Virginia (39-19); No. 21 UC Santa Barbara (44-14); No. 23 TCU (38-22); No. 24 Georgia Southern (41-20).

Others receiving votes:

TCU (38-22) 68; Virginia (39-19) 50; UC Santa Barbara (44-14) 42; Georgia Southern (41-20) 38; Gonzaga (37-19) 22; Arizona (39-25) 21; Michigan (34-28) 20; Wake Forest (41-19) 18; Campbell (41-19) 14; Georgia Tech (36-24) 13; Coastal Carolina (39-20) 8; Oregon (36-25) 4; Air Force (32-29) 4; Grand Canyon (41-21) 2; Virginia Commonwealth (42-20) 1.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

#Coaches Poll#Coastal Carolina#Oklahoma St#Georgia Southern#Texas A M#Notre Dame#Stanford#Lsu#Texas Tech#Tcu#Campbell
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
