ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Your July Horoscope Is Full Of Momentous Changes

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’d think things would start to calm down now that eclipse season has come to a close, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Your July 2022 horoscope is not for the faint-hearted, because it’s bound to bring a few tower moments. The great thing is, Cancer season is giving...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Your July Horoscope Says Change Is Coming, So Prepare For A Future That Looks Very Different

Click here to read the full article. There’s never a good time for something life-changing to happen, so keep in mind that the only thing you have control over is yourself! Your July 2022 horoscope is here and the planets are stirring up drama already. It may even feel like you’re at the mercy of the universe, and TBH, you are. You may feel the heavy weight of transformation this month, as the cosmos are adding a *lot* to your plate. Prepare to grow in ways you never imagined, because even the most carefully laid plans mean nothing to the...
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 26th June to 2nd July, 2022

The end of June is almost upon us and, like Cancerians everywhere, it knows how to bring the drama. We begin the week with a sextile between Mercury in Gemini and Chiron in Aries on the 27th. A helpful aspect, this sextile facilitates difficult conversations born of trauma and invested in building new trust. Perhaps we may see these conversations in regards to current gun laws in the U.S., abortion rights roll back, and anti-trans violence. While these conversations may certainly prove fruitful, they will certainly not be easy.
LIFESTYLE
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Productivity#Earth#Your Decision#Mars#Mercury
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But There Is A Silver Lining

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve already woken up with a bad mood, you’re not alone. Maybe the cosmos are to blame and you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of June 27 to July 3. Because astrology is all about patterns and cycles, it’s inevitable that eventually, your horoscope would look less than ideal. However, keep in mind that diamonds are built under pressure, and even a challenging time can lead to great things! You might be feeling somewhat overstimulated as this week begins. After all, on June 28, the sensitive and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Bound To Fall In Love This Summer

Click here to read the full article. As the days get longer, the temperatures begin to smolder and the dating scene starts getting wild, you know that summer is coming in hot. This is when the sun shines its brightest, making it a time to celebrate love, creation and abundance. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will fall in love during summer 2022, count your lucky stars, because Cupid’s arrow is headed right in your direction! Now that Jupiter—planet of expansion and adventure—is moving through passionate and whole-hearted Aries, you may feel eager to see the world and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, So Let The Good Times Roll

Click here to read the full article. Summer has only just begun and it’s already one giant house party! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of June 27 to July 3, there’s so much more to come. This week is off to a powerful start, so don’t be surprised if you’re feeling motivated to go the distance! On June 28, you may be in the mood to embrace love, excitement and pleasure. After all, this is when the Cancer sun will square off with larger-than life Jupiter, encouraging you to give yourself whatever...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 6/30/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You swore you'd never bail someone out again, but what can you say? It comes with the boots and the cape. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You worry about pushing a limit too far, but go ahead and push. A slap on the wrist is the only thing at risk and you can certainly live with that.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Predicting Unexpected Changes In Your Love Life

Click here to read the full article. We’re about halfway through Gemini season and your horoscope for the week of June 5 to June 11 has the latest scoop on what the cosmos are up to. Last week marked the beginning of several planetary changes. You celebrated your release from the clutches of Mercury retrograde. However, that doesn’t mean the confusing backward movement is over. After all, you traded Mercury retrograde for Saturn retrograde, which is a whole different ballgame. To be truthful, the vibes may *still* feel a bit off, so take it easy on yourself as you get used...
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For July 2022

Aries – Throughout the beginning of July, you are going to keep your focus on work. You are going to put your head down and cross everything you can off your checklist. Then, when Leo season starts on July 22, you are going to crave attention. You are going to spend more time going out and having fun with the people you love the most. You’ll be a social butterfly.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Scorpio, Your July Horoscope Says Your Relationships May Experience A Sudden & Unexpected Change

Click here to read the full article. You’re an extremely powerful zodiac sign, so tap into your energy reserves this month, Not gonna lie, your Scorpio July 2022 horoscope is looking super intense! Take a deep breath and let’s get through this together, by the time it’s over, you’ll feel so proud of the way you handled business. A thirst for adventure and the desire to increase your level of knowledge will find its way to you this month. Thanks to chatty Mercury entering your expansive and open-minded ninth house on July 5, along with romantic Venus on July 17, you’re...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 4 most manipulative zodiac signs

Ah, astrology is good, especially when it comes to detecting the true personality of people. It's always good to know who you're dealing with, especially in a romantic relationship. After that, it's up to you to believe it or not, but very often the signs don't deceive. These are the top 4 most manipulative zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of June 25, 2022. Author John Banville wrote what might serve as a manifesto for some of us Crabs: “To be concealed, protected, guarded: that is all I have ever truly wanted. To burrow down into a place of womby warmth and cower there, hidden from the sky’s indifferent gaze and the harsh air’s damagings. The past is such a retreat for me. I go there eagerly, shaking off the cold present and the colder future.” If you are a Crab who feels a kinship with Banville’s approach, I ask you to refrain from indulging in it during the coming months. You’re in a phase of your long-term astrological cycle when your destiny is calling you to be bolder and brighter than usual, more visible and influential, louder and stronger.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Date Of Birth Numerology: The Spiritual Meaning Of The Day You Were Born

Click here to read the full article. You know about your zodiac sign, you probably know your Meyer’s Briggs score, but did you know the numerology of your date of birth also contains significance? Numerology is the study of the spiritual implications of numerical values and its affect on the world around you. And what number is more important than the date of your birth? Your birthday number is one of only five numbers in your numerology chart that are considered “core numbers”. They are derived from either your name or your birthdate, making them the numbers that influence you most...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

New NASA Photos Show Human Garbage Littering Mars

The Perseverance rover has been searching the dusty and rocky landscape of Mars' Jezero Crater for signs of life since it landed last year. But now, the rover has spotted human garbage on the surface of the red planet. On Tuesday, the Perseverance team shared on Twitter that they'd spotted...
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

Here's The Day You're Most Likely To Find Love In July, Based On Your Sign

Just when you thought Cancer season couldn’t be more tender and soft-hearted, the stars will have the world in their feelings on July 17. The sun and Mercury will meet with boundless Neptune — a planet that is symbolic of unconditional love — softening our hearts and exchanges. Seductive Venus will debut Cancer on the same day, urging us to follow our intuition and nurture those who are dear to our hearts, making it the most romantic day of July 2022 for every zodiac sign.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy