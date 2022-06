Helen Louise Fenwick of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 25, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 69. She was born August 26, 1952, in Tucumcari, New Mexico, the daughter of James and Sarah Fowler New. Helen was a U.S. Air Force veteran of Vietnam War. She married David on January 25, 1975, in Anson, Texas and was a sheriff’s deputy for the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office. Helen lived in Mountain Home since moving from Anson, Texas.

