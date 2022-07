GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People across the country are preparing for the Fourth of July weekend, and of course, one major holiday tradition is the lighting of fireworks. Greenville’s deputy fire marshal says on average, there are more than 19,000 fires across the nation every Fourth of July because of fireworks. He doesn’t discourage people from using them but does ask that people show care and caution to light them safely.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO