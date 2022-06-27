ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elaine Noffsinger Nursing Scholarship announces 2022 recipients

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIDNEY ‚ The Elaine Noffsinger Nursing Scholarship will be awarding three outstanding area high school seniors with a $3,000 scholarship to support their education in the...

Sidney Daily News

Foundation awards $75,880 in grants

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County recently awarded $75,880 to local organizations during its Spring Community Grants cycle. Grant money comes from several sources, including gifts to the annual Community Foundation Partners program and earnings from the Community Impact, Roscoe Beanblossom, Prime the Pump and Shelby County Medical Services Funds.
Sidney Daily News

Couple celebrates 50 years

SIDNEY — Dean and Pamela Roberts, of Sidney, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on July 1. Dean and the former Pamela Mays were married on July 1, 1972 at Grace Baptist Church in Sidney. Pastor William Hovestreydt officiated the ceremony. It was a beautiful day surrounded by friends and family. Witnesses to the wedding were Dick and Ann Randall.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Recognizing hometown heroes

Jeremy Martin attaches a “Hometown Hero” banner to a light pole on the East North Street bridge as Ben Smith, both of Sidney, watches on Wednesday, June 29. The banners, that are being put up downtown, depict the faces of locals that served in the U.S. military.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Edison State to host summer symposium for HR professionals

PIQUA — The Center for Workforce Development & Education at Edison State Community College will host the 2022 Summer Symposium for HR Professionals on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. Check in will begin at 8 a.m. In a post-pandemic...
PIQUA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#High School#Scholar#Education#Charity#Sidney
Sidney Daily News

Upper Valley CC hosts summer camps

PIQUA — Even though school is out for the summer, the campus of Upper Valley Career Center has been busy with summer camps. Superintendent Jason Haak told board of education members during Monday, June 27 meeting that two camps took place in June. Camp Excel brought in 58 students in grades 4-7 to participate in activities ranging from Basic Building & Carpentry, Cosmetology, Engineering Imagination, Science of Bees, Planes, Rockets & Drones, STEM Fun, and Vet Science. Schools represented this year were Anna, Jackson Center, Greenville, Holy Angels, Houston, Miami East, Piqua, Sidney, Troy, Tipp City and a homeschooled student.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Master Gardener training program planned

SIDNEY — Ohio State University Extension Shelby County and Shelby County Master Gardeners are currently planning its 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer training program. This year’s training program will use a hybrid model with initial training using a self-paced online course. Trainees will also participate in several in-person sessions.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

12 vie for Little Miss Crown

FORT LORAMIE – The Fort Loramie Little Miss pageant will be held at the entertainment tent at Liberty Days on July 2 at noon. Twelve girls will compete for the title. The little girls are all from the Fort Loramie Local School District and this year’s master of ceremonies will be Dee Eilerman.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

————— The Citizens Bank has just hung up a neat sign to the effect that it is protected by a policy in the Bankers Mutual Casualty Co. of Des Moines, Iowa. The company insures the bank against any loss caused by burglary or robbery. 100 Years.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
limarotary.com

Changing of the Guard

We said goodbye to President Fitz and welcomed President Derek at the annual Changing of the Guard. Changing of the Guard was a day of fun, reflection, awards and an inspirational look toward the future. We started the meeting by inducting two new members: Sheila Miller from Care Access and Erin Hardesty from The United Way of Greater Lima, and Jessica Trinko exchanged her red badge for her blue badge. Congratulations, ladies! Then we drew the winner of the Jerry Lucas autographed OSU photos; congratulations to winner Greg Mauk!
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

August Mass returns to Indian Lake Shrine

RUSSELLS POINT – After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns, The American Society of Ephesus Inc. and St. Mary of the Wood Parish announce that the Feast of the Assumption Mass will return to the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine overlooking Indian Lake. The Catholic Mass is normally planned around Aug. 15, the Feast of the Assumption for the Catholic Church. This year, the Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Shrine. The Mass will begin at 6 p.m., with prelude music starting at 5:15 p.m. The Rev. Shawn Landenwitch, pastor of St. Mary of the Woods, will be the celebrant for the Mass. Parking is available at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, 464 Madison Ave., Russells Point. Shuttles will start at 4:30 p.m. from St. Mary of the Woods to the Shrine. Seating is available for 300. Others may bring their own lawn chairs.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
Sidney Daily News

New Sidney wellness clinic offers IV vitamin infusions, injections

SIDNEY – A nurse practitioner with over 15 years of experience has started an injection and IV vitamin infusion clinic called Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness, LLC in Sidney, helping people with ailments like muscle pain, migraines, fatigue, dehydration and much more. Erica Moses has worked in many areas of...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Mass to honor Fatima planned for Aug. 12

MARIA STEIN — The Spiritual Center in Maria Stein, Ohio, will conduct devotions as they are in Fatima, Portugal, to honor the Mother of God on Friday, Aug. 12. This is the 27th year for this event. It is a well-attended evening, with approximately 1,200 people attending in recent...
MARIA STEIN, OH
wktn.com

New Hardin County Dog Warden Hired

A new Hardin County Dog Warden was hired at a recent meeting of the Hardin County Commissioners. Michelle Scott will start the full time position next week. The pay for the position is $19 per hour. Scott will have a 120 day probationary period with a consideration of a 50...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

CCAC concert July 4 at Grimes Field

Eleyet McConnell will provide entertainment for the second of five free concerts presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. The performance will be 7-9 p.m. on July 4 at Grimes Field in Urbana and the concert will be held rain or shine. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. Eleyet McConnell...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua announces 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class

The Piqua Athletic Hall of Fame will induct seven new members into the Hall of Fame this fall. They will be honored at the home football game on Sept. 30 and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Oct. 1 in a ceremony at Piqua Country Club. The...
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fans sing praises for Country Concert 22

FORT LORAMIE – Country Concert (CC) 22 starts next week on July 6, and new and returning fans all have a unique story to tell about their experiences and what they are looking forward to during the long weekend event. The Sidney Daily News asked fans to tell their...
SIDNEY, OH
Lima News

‘Best of the Best’ area fireworks for the 4th of July and beyond

LIMA — Warm nights, blankets spread on grass, and crowds oohing and aahing: whether you’re looking for a spot to see the sparkle on July 4th, or you just enjoy hearing the boom on any summer night, below is a list of some of the best spots to catch a fireworks show during the summer in west central Ohio.
LIMA, OH

