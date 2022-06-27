Elaine Noffsinger Nursing Scholarship announces 2022 recipients

RUSSELLS POINT – After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns, The American Society of Ephesus Inc. and St. Mary of the Wood Parish announce that the Feast of the Assumption Mass will return to the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine overlooking Indian Lake. The Catholic Mass is normally planned around Aug. 15, the Feast of the Assumption for the Catholic Church. This year, the Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Shrine. The Mass will begin at 6 p.m., with prelude music starting at 5:15 p.m. The Rev. Shawn Landenwitch, pastor of St. Mary of the Woods, will be the celebrant for the Mass. Parking is available at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, 464 Madison Ave., Russells Point. Shuttles will start at 4:30 p.m. from St. Mary of the Woods to the Shrine. Seating is available for 300. Others may bring their own lawn chairs.

RUSSELLS POINT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO