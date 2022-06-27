Elaine Noffsinger Nursing Scholarship announces 2022 recipients

PIQUA — Even though school is out for the summer, the campus of Upper Valley Career Center has been busy with summer camps. Superintendent Jason Haak told board of education members during Monday, June 27 meeting that two camps took place in June. Camp Excel brought in 58 students in grades 4-7 to participate in activities ranging from Basic Building & Carpentry, Cosmetology, Engineering Imagination, Science of Bees, Planes, Rockets & Drones, STEM Fun, and Vet Science. Schools represented this year were Anna, Jackson Center, Greenville, Holy Angels, Houston, Miami East, Piqua, Sidney, Troy, Tipp City and a homeschooled student.
