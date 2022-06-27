ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JaxPort and JEA line up plan to raise power lines so mega-ships have more clearance

By David Bauerlein, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDhwy_0gNVIUnL00

JaxPort and JEA have aligned on a plan for raising power lines spanning the St. Johns River by 2026 so the high-voltage cables won't pose an aerial obstacle to mega-sized cargo ships coming to Jacksonville.

JaxPort and JEA officials have been in sometimes bumpy talks for a few years about the power lines. Earlier this year, a JaxPort board member contended "foot-dragging" JEA administrators have no interest in raising them.

JEA has said it was fulfilling all its commitments by first completing a feasibility study for the project.

The JaxPort board on Monday unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding that the port authority will be responsible for securing the estimated $42 million needed for installing new towers that will hold up the raised transmission lines.

More on the powerlines:JaxPort board member wants binding opinion on whether JEA must raise power lines

The port grows:Jacksonville's port joins Savannah and Miami in deep-water club for Asian cargo

JEA, which owns the power lines that deliver electricity to about half its customers, will handle the construction, according to the memorandum.

JaxPort CEO Eric Green said the agreement signals a move toward building a partnership with the utility.

“We’re no longer thinking about it," he said. "We’re signing on the dotted line and moving forward.”

JEA CEO Jay Stowe said Monday he is "pleased that we are moving forward" with JaxPort on plans for raising the lines in a "safe, responsible and economically fair way."

"JEA is focused on how to best serve the growing needs of Northeast Florida and help drive economic growth in the region," he said in a statement. "This project will allow for larger ships and thus provide for more jobs and economic growth in Northeast Florida."

The project marks a continuation of the utility's involvement in economic development projects such as its investment in converting a former Navy base on the Westside into Cecil Commerce Center.

In the case of the power lines, JEA has said money from its customers should not pay for the project. The memorandum of understanding says JaxPort will be responsible for 100% of the cost.

The memorandum is “just a first step,” Nick Primrose, chief of regulatory compliance for JaxPort, told the board.

The next action will be a detailed interlocal agreement. The JEA board will weigh in at that point with a vote on an agreement.

Green said JaxPort has been in talks with various agencies and could have an announcement on its funding partners in the next 60 days.

JaxPort and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers marked the completion last month of deepening the St. Johns River to 47 feet for cargo ships all the way to the Blount Island terminal, just east of the Dames Point bridge.

The Corps and JaxPort said during the extensive study of deepening the river that no aerial structures, such as the power lines or the Dames Point bridge, would conflict with the passage of the bigger ships coming to Jacksonville with deeper water. But the Corps and JaxPort say that since doing that study, the size of ocean-crossing ships has greatly increased.

Ships going to Blount Island don't have to go under the bridge, but they do sail beneath the power lines that cross the river at a height of 175 feet east of Blount Island.

The schedule for the project will start this year with JEA obtaining engineering service and doing site investigation for an estimated cost of $350,000.

JEA will do project design and permitting for $750,000 in 2023. JaxPort will have to deliver the bulk of the funding in 2024-26 when JEA constructs and install the new towers and conductors.

Trailer Bridge inks lease extension to 2041

In other business at the JaxPort board meeting, the board renewed a lease with long-time tenant Trailer Bridge to keep using Blount Island for its Puerto Rico shipping operations through January 2041.

Trailer Bridge will use nearly 34 acres of Blount Island. Trailer Bridge, Crowley and TOTE form the core of Jacksonville's status as the main hub for shipping between the mainland and Puerto Rico.

"This is a big deal for Trailer Bridge," said Mitch Luciano, CEO of the company headquartered in Jacksonville. "It really sets us up to make the investments we need to make in the Puerto Rican trade because we know we have a long-term lease.”

JaxPort and Trailer Bridge were joined by Joel Piza-Batiz, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, for the lease-signing ceremony. The company's lease in Jacksonville will run for the same length as its lease at the port in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Trailer Bridge and other shippers serving Puerto Rico and the Caribbean operate ships that do not need the deeper water or higher power lines. The Puerto Rico connection is the "bread and butter" for the port, said Robert Peek, chief commercial officer for JaxPort.

He said the ships carrying Asian trade offer the biggest potential for growth, and those do need the deeper water and raised power lines.

"We want to grow globally," Peek said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjct.org

Scramblers picks Jacksonville for first two Florida restaurants

Scramblers, a Toledo, Ohio-based breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant chain, will open its first two Florida locations in Jacksonville in August. Scramblersrestaurants.com announced it signed its first two leases for Jacksonville. “Scramblers is expanding its footprint by opening its first store in the southern U.S. in Florida,” it says.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Industry
City
Miami, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Jacksonville Daily Record

The French Courtyard apartments sell for $3.73 million

The French Courtyard apartments in Arlington sold June 22 for $3.73 million. The two-story, 42-unit community is at 3253 Justina Road. The per-unit price is $88,809. French Courtyard LLC of Big Properties LLC of Jackson, Wyoming, sold the apartments to 3253 Justina LLC of BDP Impact Real Estate in Haverford, Pennsylvania.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jea
News4Jax.com

Plane makes emergency landing at JAX due to fire in cargo hold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews responded to the airport Thursday afternoon, after a report of a fire in the cargo hold of a plane. A 737 with 159 people was traveling from Montreal to Cuba when the fire broke out. The crew reported the fire, forcing an...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Ships#Dames Point Bridge#Port Authority#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
wjct.org

After fire, Junior's Famous Sandwiches welcomes customers back

Following a devastating fire nearly six months ago, the first of two family-owned, side-by-side landmark North Jacksonville restaurants has reopened and the other soon will follow. When Junior's Famous Sandwiches recently reopened its doors, customers lined up to welcome back the owners and staff as well as order their favorite...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

1721 Anniston Road and 1780 Leon Road, Jacksonville. Seller: Land Planners Development II Inc. 1000 and 860 Riverside Ave. and 1049 May St., Jacksonville. Seller: Timber Forest Trail Investments LLC and Arthur L. Cahoon. Previous sale: $1,971,800 in 2000. ST. JOHNS. $4,391,500. Brandon Lakes Drive, St. Augustine. Type: 55 town...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Keystone Heights woman killed in boating accident on Lake Geneva: FWC

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a boating accident Tuesday in Clay County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It happened around 5 p.m. on Lake Geneva, the FWC incident report, which News4JAX obtained Wednesday, shows. According to the report, Paul Kolomitz, 68,...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy