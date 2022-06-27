ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: June 27, 2022

By David Settle
 3 days ago
The 12th week of the Wyoming Legion Baseball season was completed on Sunday. In a month, teams will be in the middle of their state tournaments in Cody...

WyoPreps

PhotoFest! Wyoming American Legion Baseball #5

The American Legion baseball season is rolling along and a number of teams have played in some big time out-of-state tournaments and will continue to do so. The season has been moving along quickly, so hang on. In this weeks Photofest, we have some images to share from the Casper...
WyoPreps

Sheridan’s Texas Tanner Selected the Gatorade Wyoming Boys Track and Field Player of the Year

Sheridan thrower Texas Tanner was announced as the 2021-22 Gatorade Wyoming Boys Track and Field Player of the Year on Wednesday. In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Tanner is the second straight thrower to receive this honor. He is the first Gatorade Wyoming Boys Track and Field Player of the Year from Sheridan High School.
SHERIDAN, WY
WyoPreps

Jackson’s Charlie Hoelscher Named Gatorade Boys Soccer POY

In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Charlie Hoelscher of Jackson Hole High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Wyoming Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Hoelscher is the third Gatorade Wyoming Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Jackson Hole High School.
JACKSON, WY
