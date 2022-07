Richmond, VA (June 30, 2022) – A new study finds the economic impact of Virginia wines to be an estimated $1.73 billion as of 2019. After evaluating all economic activity in Virginia related directly or indirectly to wine production, sales and wine grape farming, the study reports a 27% increase in overall economic impact from 2015 ($1.37 billion).

