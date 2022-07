GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been charged for reportedly driving an ATV recklessly in Grand Rapids in early May. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says they were in the process of arresting a man on Division Avenue and Burton Street when someone on an ATV drove by aggressively, adding he put officers’ lives and the life of the suspect at risk.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO