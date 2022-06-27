ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Stranger Things Creators Are Developing A Spinoff "In Parallel" To Season 5

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things may be coming to an end, but the Upside Down may not be going anywhere anytime soon. The show’s creators have hinted at potentially developing a spinoff series for quite some time, and now it sounds like those hints are turning into something more concrete. Ahead of finishing off...

