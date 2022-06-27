ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast: Another warming trend begins

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Expect another day with highs in the 70s on Tuesday, but things only get warmer from there. The National Weather Service’s forecast...

Storms kick off 4th of July weekend forecast for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After a stormy start, much of the area should be in for a pleasant holiday weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs near 90 on Friday with highs in the low 80s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and likely later in the evening and into the night. Scattered storm chances will remain through Saturday morning with only a slight chance of isolated showers the remainder of the day. Sunday looks to be sunny with a few clouds. There’s currently about a 30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday afternoon and evening.
Earth Fare returning to Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Earth Fare is returning to Greater Cleveland. The organic and natural grocery store is planning to open a store in Fairview Park on Wednesday, July 27, the company announced in a press release. The store - at 3450 Westgate Mall, Fairview Park – will be its second in Ohio. One is in Canton.
Fairview Park purchases $250,000 snow plow

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Despite the fact summer just started, the city of Fairview Park is planning for a snowy winter day. “City council authorized the purchase of the salt truck,” Fairview Park Mayor Patrick Cooney said. “Currently we have two larger dump trucks both from 1999. They do work but they obviously have a lot of miles and use to them. What we have found is that they break down and they’re out of service when we need them.
Where Are the Workers? Project launches website with new data and insights for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Where Are the Workers?, a multiphase project delving into the labor shortage in Northeast Ohio, has created a new website to share its findings. The project, led by the Fund For Our Economic Future, has used surveys of both working-age adults and employers to dig deeper than standard workforce data. As the project evolves, new found information will now be posted to wherearetheworkers.com.
Take at look at the new eighth-floor swimming pool and deck at the downtown Cleveland Beacon apartment high-rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio - One of downtown Cleveland’s luxury high-rises is making sure residents are cool for the summer. The Beacon, located Euclid Avenue at East Sixth Street, is set to open its new “Beacon Backyard” on its eighth-floor terrace. The hangout spot includes a luxury pool with stainless steel fountain fixtures, lounge deck, cabanas, fire pits and more.
Powerball winner worth $366.7 million sold in Vermont; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A single Powerball ticket sold in Vermont matched the winning numbers from the Wednesday, June 29, 2022, drawing and is worth an estimated $366.7 million. The ticket was sold at a Short Stop gas station in Middlebury, Vt., according to the Addison County Independent. It’s the first time a Powerball winner has been sold in Vermont, according to the lottery.
