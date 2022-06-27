Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast: Another warming trend begins

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After a stormy start, much of the area should be in for a pleasant holiday weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs near 90 on Friday with highs in the low 80s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and likely later in the evening and into the night. Scattered storm chances will remain through Saturday morning with only a slight chance of isolated showers the remainder of the day. Sunday looks to be sunny with a few clouds. There’s currently about a 30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday afternoon and evening.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO