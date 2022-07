Accident on East Imperial Highway Causes Multiple Injuries. A serious accident occurred near LAX airport on June 27, hospitalizing seven people and injuring 13 others in an LADOT bus crash. The accident occurred along East Imperial Highway, close to Aviation Boulevard, around 8:25 a.m. The multiple-casualty collision was responded to by officers with the El Segundo Police and fire departments as well as the LA fire department.

EL SEGUNDO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO