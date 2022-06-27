ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

(AUDIO) Breaking from Holliday: Faragi Phillips joining Memphis Basketball staff/no discussion with Bates family

92.9 FM Sports Radio
92.9 FM Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLekr_0gNVHlt100

Doc Holliday, host of Doc Holliday Show & former NFL player, tweeted that he spoke to Penny Hardaway and broke two pieces of news in the process on Monday (6/27/22). Here are the tweets:

Phillips is the longtime Whitehaven head coach and most recently served as assistant coach at Vanderbilt on staff with Jerry Stackhouse. Phillips joins Frank Haith on Penny Hardaway's staff at Memphis.

Holliday also tweeted about the Emoni Bates rumors flying around Memphis.

Jason & John spoke about Bates and the Tigers here in hour 1 of Monday's Jason & John Show:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mackenzie Donihoo signs with Tennessee

Tennessee has signed transfer Mackenzie Donihoo from back-to-back women’s College World Series champion Oklahoma. Donihoo recorded a .317 batting average, 10 home runs, 65 RBIs, 11 doubles and 64 runs since 2020 with the Sooners. Donihoo has two years of eligibility remaining. She played in 115 games, starting 73...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Holliday
Person
Jerry Stackhouse
Person
Emoni Bates
Person
Penny Hardaway
Person
Frank Haith
92.9 FM Sports Radio

92.9 FM Sports Radio

377
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929espn

Comments / 0

Community Policy