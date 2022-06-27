(AUDIO) Breaking from Holliday: Faragi Phillips joining Memphis Basketball staff/no discussion with Bates family

Doc Holliday, host of Doc Holliday Show & former NFL player, tweeted that he spoke to Penny Hardaway and broke two pieces of news in the process on Monday (6/27/22). Here are the tweets:

Phillips is the longtime Whitehaven head coach and most recently served as assistant coach at Vanderbilt on staff with Jerry Stackhouse. Phillips joins Frank Haith on Penny Hardaway's staff at Memphis.

Holliday also tweeted about the Emoni Bates rumors flying around Memphis.

Jason & John spoke about Bates and the Tigers here in hour 1 of Monday's Jason & John Show: