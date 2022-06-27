ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becoming 'Data Confident'; Stress in the Workplace

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of 'On the Job', Amin Venjara, General Manager, Data Solutions, ADP, breaks down how...

Inc.com

Your Employees Hate Being Monitored. Learn How to Humanize Productivity Tracking

Surveillance-tracking methods can alienate workers. When it comes to staying on task in remote landscapes, a human touch is important. If your employees feel like they're under constant scrutiny, you're less likely to retain them. When it comes to tracking worker productivity, especially in remote, hybrid, and asynchronous work environments,...
ECONOMY
ceoworld.biz

Check-in, not check-up: How managers need to change in an evolving workplace

It’s been said that ‘managing by walking around does not translate into managing by emailing around’. That might be true – but it’s also not a bad thing. In my experience, a manager walking around meant someone checking up to make sure you were at your desk. Not helpfully asking if you were okay, more to make sure you were hard at work. That’s why many employees in law firms, for example, learn the skill of leaving a jacket on their chair when they leave for the day – it makes it look like they are still around the office somewhere.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
SMALL BUSINESS
psychologytoday.com

Who Does Better Aging Alone?

Old people who live alone are often targets of concern and even pity. The worry is that they are isolated, without anyone to confide in, and probably depressed. That’s the stereotype. But is it true?. To find out, the Dutch social scientist Maja Djundeva and her colleagues analyzed data...
HEALTH
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Glassdoor hires former Convoy chief economist; Kineta adds exec; and more

— Maggie Brady, previously a human resources group leader at fintech company Fiserv, is now head of people at trucking marketplace Convoy. Brady previously also led human resources teams at GE Healthcare, HD Supply and Anthem. Convoy raised $260 million this April. it has 1,300 employees and forecasts more than...
NFL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Resecurity Showcases the Power of Big Data, Threat Intelligence and Risk Management at Eurosatory 2022

California-based cybersecurity company showcases AI and Big Data powered software at Europe's largest land and air defense and security conference. LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc., a U.S.-based cybersecurity and threat intelligence company, recently exhibited its solutions and shared its expertise at Eurosatory in Paris, France. Hosted June 13-17, 2022, Eurosatory is a leading international land and air defense and security exhibition every two years, welcoming over 1,800 exhibitors and 57,000 attendees to explore innovations and share best practices.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

Robots Are Racist and Sexist: A.I. Isn't Ready for Recruiting

The big problem with recruiting and hiring is that it's done by humans, and humans make mistakes and are subject to biases. So, the best solution is to create programs that evaluate candidates and choose the best person. Problem solved!. But, the latest research in artificial intelligence shows us that...
ENGINEERING
Fast Company

A cybersecurity expert explains why it’s time to get serious about Zero Trust

From keynote presentations at the cybersecurity industry’s biggest events to everyday news headlines, everyone appears to be talking about Zero Trust. The Biden administration has now even mandated it for government agencies. Countless security vendors put it in their marketing materials, but what is it, how did we get to this point, and how do organizations and now federal agencies put it into practice?
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Communication methods key to successful driver recruitment

The trucking industry could be short up to 160,000 drivers by 2028, according to the American Trucking Associations. That projection — coupled with pandemic-fueled hiring woes — makes it more important for carriers to reassess their approaches to the ongoing driver shortage. One of the simplest and most...
travelawaits.com

7 Things To Consider When Choosing Dental And Vision Insurance In Retirement

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. When you retire, it seems your teeth, eyes, and ears seem to retire as well. We need to pay a little more attention to their needs as we get to our fun years. It also seems when we leave our career and plan for our retirement adventures, we lose all of the plans that we would use to take care of ourselves, such as health, dental, and vision insurance.
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

The What, How and Why of Cultural Intelligence

Cultural Intelligence (CQ) is comprised of motivational, cognitive, metacognitive and behavioral components. Cross-cultural exposure does not automatically lead to CQ. CQ can be trained using various interventions. CQ offers many benefits for those living and working in intercultural contexts, as well as for overcoming our differences at home. The recipe...
MENTAL HEALTH
InsideHook

People Are Using Deepfake Technology to Apply for Remote Jobs

Deepfakes have invaded the job world. This week the FBI announced that they’ve received “complaints reporting the use of deepfakes and stolen Personally Identifiable Information (PII) to apply for a variety of remote work and work-at-home positions.”. The jobs in question are in the fields of information technology...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

The end of a second straight month of layoffs in tech

June brought another wave of layoffs in tech, with cuts impacting roughly the same number of employees as May: 16,000 employees, according to tracker layoffs.fyi. Another layoff aggregator from TrueUp paints a more dire picture, counting 26,000 impacted employees this month, up from about 20,000 last month. Either way, the data is grim.
BUSINESS
Phys.org

An engaging leadership style may boost employee engagement

A new analysis suggests that a particular leadership style dubbed "engaging leadership" can boost employees' engagement and enhance team effectiveness within the workplace. Greta Mazzetti of the University of Bologna, Italy, and Wilmar Schaufeli of Utrecht University in the Netherlands present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on June 29, 2022.
ECONOMY
ceoworld.biz

How to Build a Stronger Operation With a Business Process Blueprint

Just as you need a blueprint to build a house, you need plans to define the structure of your organization from the ground up. So how do you create a business process blueprint, and how do you integrate it into your organization’s culture? Try these three strategies. Everyone’s jumped...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Right-size your tech stack to withstand the downturn

It’s tempting to over-invest in best-in-class technologies to drive efficiencies and stand out, but that technological desire to keep up with the Joneses can come at a significant cost. Companies currently carry hundreds of software contracts, mixing and matching apps, platforms and an endless array of SaaS vendors. The...
TECHNOLOGY

