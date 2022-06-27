Becoming 'Data Confident'; Stress in the Workplace

It’s been said that ‘managing by walking around does not translate into managing by emailing around’. That might be true – but it’s also not a bad thing. In my experience, a manager walking around meant someone checking up to make sure you were at your desk. Not helpfully asking if you were okay, more to make sure you were hard at work. That’s why many employees in law firms, for example, learn the skill of leaving a jacket on their chair when they leave for the day – it makes it look like they are still around the office somewhere.

