Horseheads, NY

Senior Send-Off: Horseheads Nick Alvernaz

By Andy Malnoske
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues its Senior Send-Off summer series.

On our next student highlight sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we salute Horseheads Nick Alvernaz. The recent Blue Raider graduate will head to Penn State University in State College this fall.

Alvernaz plans to major in international politics and play club baseball. Nick was approached and recruited to play baseball collegiately at several schools, but has opted to focus on his future in academics.

Nick was also a player on the 2017 Horseheads Little League 10-12 All-Star team who won the District and Sectional titles. The 2017 team was recently featured on Senior Send-Off.

18 Sports wishes Alvernaz well on the next big step of his journey. If you have a standout senior athlete you’d like to see recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

Horseheads, NY
WETM 18 News

Donner to manage new pro box lacrosse league

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new professional lacrosse league is coming to the region. The Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) announced the inaugural first season of play on Thursday in Kansas City. Elmira Mammoth owner and First Arena tenant, Steve Donner, will serve as the role of commissioner for the new league which will begin […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Henry Jackson opens up baseball recruit process

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning baseball standout is looking for his next big stop. Henry Jackson, a sophomore in the upcoming school year at Corning, has decomitted from Xavier University and the Musketeers. Jackson has now opened the recruiting process for the next stage of his playing career. After enduring injury this past season, […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Former Pioneers coach Shwam finding success

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One the most iconic coaches in Elmira is still winning in baseball. Dan Shwam, the manager who guided the Elmira Pioneers to the 1997 Eastern Independent League Championship, is now in his second season managing the Parkland Sharks. The Sharks compete in the Collegiate League of the Palm Beaches (CLPB) in […]
ELMIRA, NY
Mike Limoncelli out of action in Mariners farm system

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Mike Limoncelli will be off of the pitching mound for the long-term. In a message with Limoncelli Monday, 18 Sports confirmed that the Mariners right-handed prospect will miss the rest of the season and all of next year. The news comes after Limoncelli underwent successful arm surgery two weeks ago […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
SUNY CCC Professors selected for Cornell University Fellowship

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — It’s a good day for Corning Community College as three professors have been selected for Cornell’s fellowship program. The three faculty members selected for the program are: Emma Draper-Reich, MFA, Assistant Professor of English Sky Moss, MA, Associate Professor of History Sri Kamesh Narasimhan, PhD, Associate Professor of Chemistry The program […]
CORNING, NY
Art gallery grand opening tomorrow in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local artist Julian Raven’s art gallery will have it’s grand opening to the public tomorrow at 11 a.m. at 714 Baldwin Street in Elmira. The paintings range from all different types of artistic styles including impressionism and expressionism and will all be on display starting tomorrow. To see the listings of […]
ELMIRA, NY
Village Square to reopen in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Watkins Glen has come out with an announcement regarding the reopening of Village Square. They said that the square will be opening again for the season beginning Friday, July 1st. The village would like the community to take notice that the Franklin Street entrance to Third Street […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Keeping Kids Fed in the Summer throughout the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The bipartisan Keep Kids Fed Act has officially passed into law extending the child nutrition waivers that provide funding to schools, and local organizations offering free meals to students during the Summer.  “It’s hard for them to make ends meet and, we want to be there to help them,” said Katie Rhodes, […]
ELMIRA, NY
NYS record smallmouth bass caught in Cayuga lake

CAYUGA LAKE, N.Y. (WETM) — The NYS record for the largest smallmouth bass was broken after an Albion fisherman hauled in an 8.6-pound monster from Cayuga Lake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The DEC made the announcement today after Thomas Russell Jr. of Albion, N.Y. reeled in the eight-pound, six-ounce […]
SENECA COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

Ithaca replaces elementary principal despite protests from parents, teachers

Ithaca’s school district announced a replacement for Northeast Elementary School Principal Liddy Coyle on Tuesday. Coyle’s sudden departure has been the subject of numerous protests. Superintendent Luvelle Brown said district Athletic Director Samantha Little will serve as the interim principal at Northeast Elementary School. “She’s going to be...
ITHACA, NY
