Former NFL star Alex Smith shares daughter’s brain cancer diagnosis

By Danielle MacKimm, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The daughter of former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has been diagnosed with brain caner.

Alex Smith announced on Saturday that his youngest child, Sloane, was diagnosed with “a very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases–without a clear road map to treatment.”

On June 25, Smith took to Instagram to inform fans of Sloane’s condition, writing, “On May 10th, Sloane was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms. She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy.”

Smith referred to the 10-hour procedure as “the most excruciating time of our lives.”

How will America care for more pregnant women?

Luckily, Smith shared that the staff at Stanford Children’s Health was able to remove 100% of Sloane’s tumor. The relieved father went on to add that his daughter “bounced back from brain surgery like a rockstar!”

At this time, Smith and family members are awaiting test results while “gathering as many options as we can from doctors across the country to decide the best path forward.”

Smith signed off of the social media platform, saying, “I know we don’t post much about our kids but we felt necessary to post this and say THANK YOU. Thank you to our amazing medical team, family, friends, acquaintances and even some strangers who have touched our lives in the last month and a half.”

Smith was picked by the San Francisco 49ers as the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL draft and represented the 49ers for six seasons before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. From there, the Chiefs traded Smith to the Washington Redskins in 2018. Smith appeared in the season’s first nine games before falling victim to a horrific leg injury that led to a long recovery. Smith announced his retirement from the NFL in April of 2021.

Two Georgia men convicted for fentanyl, meth, heroin trafficking

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A leader and an associate of a Southwest Georgia drug trafficking ring were both convicted on multiple charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. Jamie Keith aka JGottiDaBoss aka Cocho, 40, and Artarious Davis aka Showboat aka Boat, 41, both face up to a life imprisonment […]
ALBANY, GA
Deputy Brad Johnson dies after being shot in Bibb County chase

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the two Bibb County sheriff’s deputies who were shot during a pursuit Wednesday night has died. Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson has confirmed the passing of Deputy Bradley Johnson at UAB Hospital just after 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Johnson, 32, had been in law enforcement since 2013 and […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
