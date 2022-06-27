ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL star Alex Smith shares daughter’s brain cancer diagnosis

By Danielle MacKimm, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wC9Sr_0gNVG09600

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The daughter of former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Alex Smith announced on Saturday that his youngest child, Sloane, was diagnosed with “a very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases–without a clear road map to treatment.”

On June 25, Smith took to Instagram to inform fans of Sloane’s condition, writing, “On May 10th, Sloane was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms. She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy.”

Smith referred to the 10-hour procedure as “the most excruciating time of our lives.”

How will America care for more pregnant women?

Luckily, Smith shared that the staff at Stanford Children’s Health was able to remove 100% of Sloane’s tumor. The relieved father went on to add that his daughter “bounced back from brain surgery like a rockstar!”

At this time, Smith and family members are awaiting test results while “gathering as many options as we can from doctors across the country to decide the best path forward.”

Smith signed off of the social media platform, saying, “I know we don’t post much about our kids but we felt necessary to post this and say THANK YOU. Thank you to our amazing medical team, family, friends, acquaintances and even some strangers who have touched our lives in the last month and a half.”

Smith was picked by the San Francisco 49ers as the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL draft and represented the 49ers for six seasons before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. From there, the Chiefs traded Smith to the Washington Redskins in 2018. Smith appeared in the season’s first nine games before falling victim to a horrific leg injury that led to a long recovery. Smith announced his retirement from the NFL in April of 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Nine dogs shot in the head in Springboro

The ANNA Shelter is currently investigating a gruesome case of animal cruelty where several dogs were shot and killed in Springboro. Here’s more on this case. Investigators did find shell casings at the scene, but they currently have more questions than answers. “In the 18 years that I have been doing this, this is one […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

Erie Police arrest two teens in connection with 2020 homicide

Erie Police announced the arrest of two teens in connection with the murder of 13-year-old Kasir Gambill. That shooting took place in December of 2020 near East 20th and Franklin Streets. Here is more on what this arrest means for the Erie community. About a year and a half Erie Police and detectives along with […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
YourErie

Bagel company owner sentenced for scamming franchises

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The owner of New York Bagel was sentenced to 3 years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,100,450 in restitution for his scheme to defraud prospective franchises. According to a news release, back in Feb 2022, 57-year-old Joseph Smith of Fishkill, […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania woman gored by Yellowstone park bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday. A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead. […]
WEST CHESTER, PA
YourErie

Erie man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in retrial

An Erie man has been found guilty in a retrial for a murder in November 2019. Derrick Feidler was convicted on Wednesday, June 29 at a retrial where he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. According to the Erie Times News, the jury said Feidler acted unlawfully and recklessly by fatally shooting Arenas Jr. in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Corry mom pleads not guilty in 2021 death of toddler

A Corry mom is facing charges after reportedly starving her son to death in January 2021. Kayle Mealy, 22, appeared before Judge John Mead in a formal arraignment where she pleaded not guilty to premeditated homicide against her two-year-old son. Mealy is being charged with one count of first-degree felonies of endangering the welfare of […]
CORRY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
YourErie

New donut shop opens in Erie

A new donut shop opened its doors in Erie early Friday morning. The Erie Donut Factory — 5043 Peach St. — saw a large turnout despite one of its machines breaking before opening day. The donut shop is offering a limited supply of donuts, but says supplies will be fully stocked in the coming days. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie woman, 22, sentenced for fatally stabbing brother

A 22-year-old Erie woman was sentenced on Thursday morning for fatally stabbing her brother. According to the Erie Times News, Mya Moore has been accused of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges in the death of her 25-year-old brother Marcus Moore. Moore pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, in April after fatally […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Police searching for suspect in laptop theft

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township Police are investigating a theft that took place at a Millcreek restaurant last week. Police report a suspect stole a silver Lenovo laptop computer valued at $500 on June 22, 2022 at a restaurant in Millcreek Township. According to police, the suspect is a white male who was wearing a green shirt […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Chemical spill closes several roads in Warren County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple roads are closed in Warren County after a truck reportedly leaked sulfuric acid onto the roadway. According to the Warren Times Observer, multiple roads stretching from the United Refinery through the city of Warren, and continuing north along Route 62 to the New York state line, have been closed due to numerous […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Brain Surgery#Cancer Treatment#American Football
YourErie

Police investigating motorcycle accident near E. 24th & German

Erie Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist. The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday near East 24th and German streets. A motorcycle can be seen in the video being loaded on the back of a tow truck. At this time, there is no word on any injuries or what may have caused the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP corporal faces four misdemeanor charges

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania State Police corporal is now facing four misdemeanor charges for leaving the scene of an accident and later lying about it to investigators. That accident allegedly took place shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of West Ridge and Swanville roads on June 9. Matthew Burns, 39, has been charged with […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourErie

County Executive releases Three-Year Plan for Erie County

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis released his Three-Year Plan for the county on Friday. County Executive Davis released the plan as required by the Erie County Home Rule Charter. The plan provides financial projections and objectives for all parts of county government. The administration submits the plan. Erie County Council has until Sept. 1 to […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP seeking Erie suspects who fired shots at troopers

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking two suspects that allegedly fired shots at a PSP trooper. Shadarryl Jones, 29, and Rakeem Jones, 29, both of Erie, are wanted for the incident. According to a PSP report, PSP troopers began following a red 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport SUV at about 1:30 a.m. on June […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Mural representing changes, growth of Erie being painted on 11th & Weschler

A mural that represents community members is underway and is one of many that will highlight residents in Erie. A mural is being painted on West 11th Street and Weschler Ave. to represent the changes and growth of a portion of the Erie community. This mural is part of a project that will include 11 […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two injured in overnight accident on E. 8th St.

Two people are injured after crashing in Erie overnight. Calls went out just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for an accident in the 600 block of East 8th Street. According to Erie Police, the driver of the car lost control, and slammed into a parked vehicle. Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. There […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Owners and customers speak out about Dominick’s being for sale

A well known Erie restaurant is for sale. The owners of Dominick’s Eatery are selling the business. We spoke with the owners and some long time customers about this sale. Several customers said that they’ve visited Dominick’s for more than 30 years. These customers said that they hope the new owners continue the Erie tradition. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy