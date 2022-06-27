ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Step Inside A Luxe South Carolina Mansion With Beach Access For $20 Million

By Tiffany Smith
 3 days ago
There is a lush home available in South Carolina that you're going to need to see to believe. This place has it all and is sure to be a dream home for...

State
South Carolina State
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eat like a local’s out-of-town guest at your favorite South Carolina beach town

No one goes to New York City to eat at the Times Square Olive Garden, or to Charlotte to eat at Denny’s, so why would you go to Myrtle Beach to eat at Chili’s?. Nothing against Never-Ending Breadsticks, Moons over my Hammy or Baby Back Ribs, but when we are vacationing, we want to eat like the locals — or at least, we want to eat at the restaurants where the locals would take their own out-of-town guests.
RESTAURANTS
carolinatails.org

WORLD’S OLDEST DOG LIVES IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The world’s oldest dog lives right here in South Carolina. Pebbles, a four-pound Toy Fox Terrier was born March 28, 2000, and was named the oldest dog in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in May. Pebbles lives in Taylors, SC with her parents Bobby and Julie Gregory. Pebbles’ family originally hoped to adopt a large breed dog when they first set their eyes on the pocket-sized pup. What Pebbles lacked in stature, she made up for with her larger-than-life personality. As Bobby looked around, he noticed the puppy following him and running alongside her enclosure every time he would walk by. According to Bobby and Julie, Pebbles can be a bit cranky when waking up, but at her age, why not?!
TAYLORS, SC
Economy
Real Estate
WBTW News13

Need caregiving help? South Carolinians may face 5-year wait

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Lynda Schwanekamp tries to keep every morning the same. She cleans the bathroom. She makes sure her husband’s clothes are set out. She places his daily incontinence products in the same spot, reminds him to take his pills, and gets his Cheerios, orange juice and a banana. “Routine is my […]
HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

Plans for three-story building on Coleman Blvd. approved

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Plans to construct a three-story building on the corner of Coleman Boulevard and Simmons Street can now move forward. The project was approved by the Mount Pleasant Design Review Board on Wednesday evening. It was submitted by a real estate business called the Brokerage after it was denied back in […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
wtoc.com

PGA Tour tournament coming to Ridgeland golf club

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The CJ Cup will be contested at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C. this October, the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday. The tournament was launched as Korea’s first official PGA Tour tournament in 2017. It was relocated to the United States due to the challenges of COVID-19.
RIDGELAND, SC
