Woman Hit By Car Crossing Frankenmuth Street

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in Grand Blanc Township on Wednesday. The crash involved two vehicles and it happened in the area of Holly Road just off of I-75. The injured person was taken to a local hospital and is in...
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a fire that destroyed two businesses near downtown Fenton started outside the building and spread. Fenton firefighters responded to reports of a dumpster fire before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mill and Adelaide streets. However, they arrived to find a car, tree and part of a barn on fire.
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland Police Department has identified the suspect who allegedly made a threatening phone call to the Midland Planet Fitness Tuesday night. Reports say that Lance Allen White was arrested Wednesday for malicious use of telecommunications services. Police were dispatched to the Midland Planet Fitness at 6834...
A fire broke out this afternoon in Fenton at El Topo on Mill Street. Luckily no one was injured in the blaze. According to the Tri-County Times, the Fenton Fire Department received a call about a dumpster being on fire at Adelaide Street and Mill Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, there was also a vehicle on fire.
FENTON, Mich. - The Fenton Fire Department battled a blaze downtown. "it's quite a big staple here in Fenton city. All of my friends, family we love their food and their drinks and the speakeasy has always been a lot of fun," Erica Bond, a Fenton resident said. According to...
A 52-year-old Midland man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck late Tuesday afternoon. It happened about 5:40 p.m. on Meridian Rd. near Young Rd. in Lee Township. The victim, identified as Gerald Sian, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The pickup driver, a 64-year-old Midland man, was not hurt.
Midland Police have arrested a man for malicious use of telecommunications services for allegedly making a threatening phone call to Planet Fitness. Police said the man, identified as Lance White, was arraigned on the charges Wednesday. Employees called police about 9:00 Tuesday night and closed the fitness center early, after...
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The body of a man who jumped from a pontoon boat in Saginaw Bay has been recovered. Police say 58-year-old Timothy Wallschlager of Carrollton Township went underwater Sunday afternoon near the Bay City State Recreation Area. The sheriff's office says a fisherman noticed something in...
The Planet Fitness in Midland closed early Tuesday night, after a man made threats to staff. Midland Police said officers responded to the business about 9:00 p.m., where employees said a man had called because he was upset his membership had been deactivated and would not be reinstated. Employees said the man threatened to show up at the fitness center and “be violent,” but did not mention any weapons.
The search for a missing Carrollton Township man ended Wednesday, after his body was found in Saginaw Bay. A fisherman in the area saw something in the water, and notified Department of Natural Resources Personnel, who recovered the body near the Bay City State Recreation Area. Timothy Wallschlager, 58, had...
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 57-year-old Lapeer County man is dead after crashing into a tree Friday evening. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Livermore Road and English Road in Tuscola County. Michigan State Police troopers determined a 2001 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 57-year-old...
Mid-Michigan woman said a medical procedure saved her life more than once, but now the procedure could be illegal in several states across the country after the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe vs. Wade. |. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Charges removed for 3...
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A theft of catalytic converters caused transportation services from the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) to be temporarily suspended. SATA announced on Facebook Sunday afternoon that catalytic converters were stolen from their buses over the weekend. They said that they plan on going week to week and will inform customers regularly on any changes.
One of the three suspects in the fatal shooting of a Saginaw man on Father’s Day was himself gunned down in the parking lot of a Bay City business Sunday afternoon. Police confirmed Cortez Owens was the man shot multiple times about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday in the parking lot between D’Angelo’s pizzeria and Tuthill Brothers Food Market in the 1300 block of Columbus Avenue. Owens had been getting pizza with a woman and her 12-year-old child when someone approached them and opened fire. The woman and her child were not harmed. Owens, who was 34, was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at a local hospital.
Shiawassee County has suspended its dial-a-ride bus service due to the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles. Catalytic converters are often sought after by thieves because of the precious metals inside. The Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency said the thefts happened last weekend. Dial-a-ride buses take residents to various locations for...
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Humane Animal Treatment Society announced Wednesday it’s rescued 31 animals from an Isabella County property owner. According to its Facebook post, the dogs rescued were used for breeding and are unsocialized. HATS said its team only found out about the rescue today as...
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County residents won’t have to travel far to see Fourth of July fireworks. The weekend is full of fireworks displays all over mid-Michigan from Genesee to Lapeer counties for the Monday holiday. Fenton Annual Freedom Festival at Silver Lake Park, 16000 Jennings Road, Monday, July...
