Australian supermarkets have reportedly warned shoppers that leaving behind the stalks of broccoli in a bid to save money could be classified as “theft”.A photograph shared to Twitter by Melbourne-based radio station 3AW showed a sign warning customers that they “must not break the stems of the broccoli”.“This is classified as theft,” the sign reads. “All broccoli purchases will be checked at the registers.”It is unclear which supermarket the sign was displayed in.Separately, a recent TikTok shared by user Jenn Shaw showed that some shoppers had also been leaving behind stems at popular supermarket chain Coles.One from the Rumour File.A...

