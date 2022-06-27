ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Catholic Church In Harlingen Vandalized

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarlingen police are scouring for clues to find whoever vandalized St. Anthony’s Catholic Church...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

McAllen accepting water donations to aid Mexico water crisis

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen will be accepting water donations to assist Nuevo León, Mexico through a water crisis in the area. Bottled water will be collected and delivered to the Nuevo León Governor’s Office to provide assistance, a press release from the City of McAllen stated. “During this crisis, please join […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man accused of concussing victim outside bar

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested earlier this month for assaulting a man at Shot Republic, police say. On June 21, Jose Antonio Sauceda, was accused of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon outside of Shot Republic, a bar on Pablo Kisel in Brownsville. According to Brownsville PD Investigator Martin Sandoval, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV in need of volunteers, donations

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An anonymous donor to the Food Bank RGV will match up to $10,000 in donations, according to the Food Bank RGV. Regularly at any time of the year, $1 equals five meals. Thanks to the donor, $1 now equals 10 meals, according to Rosie Martinez, media contact for Food Bank RGV. […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man fires gun indoors while fighting with girlfriend, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of shooting a gun inside an establishment and at the ground as security approached him. Misael Rivera, 23, was arrested Thursday morning on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon. At about 1:55 a.m. Thursday, police arrived to the 3200 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#The Catholic Church#Police#Religion#St Anthony
ValleyCentral

RGV historian shares area stories in latest book

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History welcomes a local author to its Sunday Speaker Series presentation. Lawrence Eugene Fernandez, the author of “Jackass Flats: Tales of the Deltaland of the Rio Grande,” will be at the museum on Sunday, July 10. The museum’s news release said Fernandez will talk about the […]
MERCEDES, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police searching for jewelry theft suspect

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man involved in a theft case in May. Police say a man walked into JC Jewelry on May 28 and asked to see a necklace and pendant. When he was shown the jewelry, surveillance video shows the man...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Survivor of drunk driving accident speaks out in TxDOT PSA

As a 4-year-old, Analicia Zarate survived a drunk driving accident that killed her mother. “All I remember is getting buckled into a car seat and waking up in a hospital a week later,” the Edinburg native recalled. “There was a stop sign, and he didn't stop. A drunk driver took my mother from me."
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mother pushes for bullying prevention following daughter’s suicide

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley mother is pushing for bullying prevention following her daughter’s suicide. The family of Aurelia Star Dosal is looking for answers and a way to stop bullying in schools. Her mother is calling bullying an epidemic that is taking the lives of innocent children. “Children need to know […]
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Freedom Fest implements biking

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will host its second annual Freedom Fest Social Bike Ride Saturday. The biking event is scheduled to begin 8 a.m. Saturday at Lon C. Hill Park. A group photo will be taken at the end of the ride at Iwo Jima Monument. The public is encouraged to […]
ValleyCentral

PD: Man asks to see jewelry then makes a break for it

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Detectives are asking for the community’s help in locating a man who stole from a jewelry store. On May 28, the man walked into JC Jewelry, located at 1251 E. Elizabeth Street. According to police, the man asked to see a necklace and pendant. When shown the merchandise, the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

List of 4th of July events around the Rio Grande Valley

Here's a list of events happening around the Rio Grande Valley this holiday weekend:. The City of Harlingen is hosting their Harlingen Freedom Fest on July 2. This year Josh Abbott Band will take the stage. Their will be a firework show, a beer garden, a car show, food, kid carnival and more. It is free to the public!
MCALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Accused rapist arrested at Texas-Mexico border after 18 years on the run

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Mexican citizen at the southern border wanted for rape in Kansas.Law enforcement officials said Roberto Gallardo, 37, was taken into custody at the Hidalgo International Bridge on June 28."CBP Field Operations is always ready to assist our law enforcement partners in locating those persons with outstanding warrants," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/ Anzalduas. "This man will face his day in court thanks to our vigilant officers who screen all travelers entering the United States."Gallardo arrived from Mexico at the bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant from Ford County Sheriff's Office. He had an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident in 2004. Gallardo was considered a fugitive ever since, officers said. Rape is a first-degree felony in the State of Kansas.A Hidalgo police officer arrived to take custody of Gallardo and transported him to the county jail to await extradition to Kansas.
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested for robbing a Stripes multiple times, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) has arrested a man accused of robbing the same Stripes convenience store twice. Alton Lalo Gonzalez, 31, was taken into custody by the Brownsville PD CIU for aggravated robbery, theft, and resisting transport, last Friday, June 24, 2022. Gonzalez stole from the Stripes […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

77-year-old wanted for indecency with a child arrested at Texas-Mexico border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border. On June 26, Jesus Maria Velazquez Guerra was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge. He's a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Lasara, Texas. "CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.Velazquez Guerra had an active arrest warrant from Willacy County Sheriff's Office, and an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident earlier in June. A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Velazquez Guerra and transported him to the county jail.Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV to host produce pop up

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, in partnership with the city of Alamo will have free produce Wednesday. The mobile pop-up will be distributing produce, such as fruits and vegetables. Food will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. or until supplies last. Route pick-up starts on Business 83, […]
ALAMO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

RGV company claims no ties to migrant tragedy

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifty people died Monday after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road near San Antonio. The truck was believed to be owned by an Alamo man, but the family says their trailer is parked at home and they believe it was cloned.
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man breaks into ex-girlfriends home, cuts her

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriends home, threatening to hurt her if she did not take him back, police said. Juan Jose Banda, 19, was arrested by Brownsville police on charges of Burglary of a habitation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault impeding breath and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville to host Fourth of July tailgate

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department will host a tailgate for the Fourth of July. The salute to freedom celebration will have live music, food vendors, fireworks and tailgating. Tailgating begins at 5 p.m. Monday at the Brownsville Sports Park. Gates to the event open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. […]
kurv.com

Edinburg Lawyer To Offer Free Legal Services In Abortion Cases

An Edinburg lawyer says he will give free legal services to anyone in the Rio Grande Valley who is prosecuted for having an abortion. Juan Palacios tells KRGV-TV that the recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade affected him personally because he has three daughters. He says they should have the right to make their own health care decisions.
EDINBURG, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy