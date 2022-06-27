ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis man recovered after going missing in Lake Monroe

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The Indianapolis man who went missing on Lake Monroe has been found dead.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said conversation officer divers found his body in 20 feet of water near where he was last seen.

An autopsy is planned to determine the exact cause of death.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A search is underway after an Indianapolis man disappeared beneath the water while boating with friends over the weekend.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said 34-year-old David Alejendor Mora-Segura was boating with friends around 2 p.m. Sunday when he disappeared beneath the surface of the water. An initial investigation revealed that while Mora-Segura was wearing a personal flotation device when he entered the water, it appears he slipped out of it.

Agencies searched for Mora-Segura until nightfall Sunday before suspending the operation. They continued the search Monday morning.

This missing person comes a little more than a week after a Springville man went missing in the lake after trying to save his wife who was struggling in the water. His body was recovered the next day in 30 feet of water.

Man dies after trying to save wife on Lake Monroe

Responding agencies in Sunday’s search include Indiana Conservation Officers, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County Dive Team, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and Perry-Clear Creek Township Fire Department.

