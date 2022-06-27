ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security remains ramped up outside U.S. Supreme Court following Roe v. Wade reversal

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
 3 days ago
Supreme Court Abortion Public Opinion FILE - Protesters fill the street in front of the Supreme Court after the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, June 24, 2022. Public opinion on abortion is nuanced, but polling shows broad support for Roe and for abortion rights. Seventy percent of U.S. adults said in a May AP-NORC poll that the Supreme Court should leave Roe as is, not overturn it. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin)

A security fence around the U.S. Supreme Court building stands as a backdrop to a noticeably increased law enforcement presence following last week’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The size of the crowd was a lot smaller Monday compared to previous days, but emotions continued to run high.

“A lot of joy, I would say, is what has been the main emotion going through this, but also a determination that there’s a lot of work still to be done,” said Kaine Spitak, an anti-abortion-rights protester from Pittsburgh with the group Rehumanize International.

Right now, more than a dozen states are implementing trigger laws that will ban most or all abortions following the ruling.

At the same time, some states have expanded abortion services.

“I’m really grateful that many states have already preemptively made moves to protect unborn lives in their states,” said Herb Geraghty, Executive Director of Rehumanize International. “I also recognize there are several states where the unborn are still at risk.”

For abortion rights supporters, the court’s ruling has led to fear for the future.

“We need to be protecting our children and their future, and reproductive rights are human rights,” said Jessica Bauer Walker, a abortion rights protester from Buffalo, New York. “We can’t see a future like this for our country, and especially for our daughters and our young people.”

Walker and her 15-year-old daughter held signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court calling for reproductive freedom.

They said they’re concerned about women turning to unsafe procedures because of restrictions to access to abortions from medical professionals.

“It’s just going to become unsafe. People are going to find other ways to do them,” said Serea Walker. “I feel like we’re going backwards.”

Last month, the Senate took up a federal abortion rights bill in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe. v. Wade but it failed because it did not have enough support.

With the current makeup of Congress, chances of passing any such law are slim.

