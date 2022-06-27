ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denyse Bales-Chubb named new president and CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
AdventHealth Palm Coast has a new president and CEO.

Denyse Bales-Chubb, who most recently served as president and CEO for AdventHealth Tampa, also began working this month as the CEO of the Flagler and St. Johns market, according to a company news release.

Terry Shaw, president and CEO of AdventHealth, described Bales-Chubb as having "a natural bias for action" and growing the markets in which she's served.

"These qualities, coupled with her commitment to our mission, will serve her well as AdventHealth continues to advance the delivery of faith-based, whole-person care to communities we serve," Shaw said in the release.

Dr. Ron Jimenez, who most recently served as the president and CEO for the Palm Coast hospital, retired, David Breen, a spokesman for AdventHealth, said.

COVID-19:Behavioral, mental health disorders increased in children and teens amid pandemic

AdventHealth Palm Coast:New training simulation center opens for nurses, college students

Bales-Chubb, who's worked in health care for more than 27 years, said she's excited about her new role.

"With the addition of AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, we will have the opportunity to provide access to world-class services and whole-person care to this growing community," Bales-Chubb said in the release.

AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, a $145 million investment for the hospital system, will have 100 beds and is expected to open in the spring of 2023, David Ottai previously told The News-Journal while serving as the regional CEO for AdventHealth Central Florida. In December Ottai was named president and CEO of AdventHealth West Florida.

In her new role, Bales-Chubb also is responsible for strategic planning, market growth and overall operational performance of the network of care, according to the release.

