Utah Woman Dies after Idaho Crash Involving Motorcycle

For anyone that has ever shot off fireworks, odds are you have shot off aerial ones. These include Roman candles, parachutes, artillery shells, single-shot tubes, or some sort of firework that traditionally explodes in the sky. While these are the ones that are the most fun to shoot off, unfortunately, they are illegal to shoot off in the state of Idaho. You can buy and have fun with sparklers, tanks, fountains, and other ground fireworks, but for the big ones, you are out of luck. While some may be happy and content with this, as it is much safer, many do not agree or appreciate the law. Is it time for Idaho to change the law and let aerial fireworks become legal once again?

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO