Emmett, ID

Utah Woman Dies after Idaho Crash Involving Motorcycle

By Benito Baeza
 4 days ago

EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-A Utah woman died from her injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Emmett. According to Idaho State Police, the 39-year-old woman from Kearns, Utah was a passenger on...

