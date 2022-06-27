OSHA faults contractors for December 2021 fatal fall at Mapleton Caterpillar foundry
By WCBU
wcbu.org
3 days ago
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is citing two contractors for the December 2021 death of an electrician at Caterpillar's Mapleton foundry. Scott Adams, 50, of East Peoria died when he fell...
Two central Illinois contractors face nearly $100,000 in combined penalties for violating federal rules related to fall protection. The investigation stemmed from a fatal accident at construction and mining equipment giant Caterpillar’s foundry in Mapleton, Illinois, late last year. Lead contractor Illinois Crane and fellow Peoria company Schaefer Electric...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Federal workplace safety inspectors have determined that two contractors are responsible for exposing workers to fall hazards, such as the fall that killed Scott W. Adams at the Mapleton foundry last December. OSHA conducted an investigation into Adams’ death, and in doing so, learned that...
