OSHA faults contractors for December 2021 fatal fall at Mapleton Caterpillar foundry

By WCBU
wcbu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is citing two contractors for the December 2021 death of an electrician at Caterpillar's Mapleton foundry. Scott Adams, 50, of East Peoria died when he fell...

www.wcbu.org

nddist.com

Fines Follow Deadly Fall at Caterpillar Foundry

Two central Illinois contractors face nearly $100,000 in combined penalties for violating federal rules related to fall protection. The investigation stemmed from a fatal accident at construction and mining equipment giant Caterpillar’s foundry in Mapleton, Illinois, late last year. Lead contractor Illinois Crane and fellow Peoria company Schaefer Electric...
MAPLETON, IL
1470 WMBD

“Jaws of Life” used in Route 6 crash

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Firefighters say four people were injured when a car rolled over late Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to the southbound lanes of Route 6 near War Memorial Drive around 11:30 a.m., and found that two of the people injured in a car that had rolled over were still trapped.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two contractors cited in case of Caterpillar electrician’s death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Federal workplace safety inspectors have determined that two contractors are responsible for exposing workers to fall hazards, such as the fall that killed Scott W. Adams at the Mapleton foundry last December. OSHA conducted an investigation into Adams’ death, and in doing so, learned that...
WCIA

Man killed in I-72 crash identified

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified an Arthur man who died in a crash. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 20-year-old Lucas Otto was pronounced dead around 1:35 a.m. Thursday at the scene of the crash. The crash happened on I-72 between Buffalo and Lanesville. An autopsy performed Thursday […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Foundry#Mapleton Caterpillar#Illinois Crane Inc
wglt.org

Fire heavily damages downtown Bloomington apartment building

Fire crews in Bloomington spent much of Wednesday battling a blaze that heavily damaged an apartment building just west of downtown. The Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) was called to the three-story brick building at Market and Lee streets around 6:25 a.m. Crews saw fire coming from the roof and thick smoke pouring from the top two floors, said spokesperson Frank Friend.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Krekel’s Custard Springfield warn about ‘scammer’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Krekel’s Custard officials said business owners need to be on the lookout for a “scammer” who came through their restaurant. In a Facebook post, officials stated a man tried to scam them out of $40 last Friday. “He ordered a soda and paid with a $50 bill,” they explained. “…our employee […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

7 displaced after car crashes into Peoria building Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven people living in a Peoria home on N. University Street and W. Macqueen Avenue are now displaced after a car crashed into the building Thursday morning. Police received the call at 7:38 a.m. and learned the driver of a Chevy Cruz somehow lost control...
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crews recover sunken Illinois tug boat

(WTVO) — Coast Guard investigators are trying to determine the cause of a tug boat that sunk two days ago on the Illinois River. Crew successfully recovered the boat on Monday, which will be brought to Hamm’s Harbor just north of Peoria. Police said that crews started getting the boat out at 8:30 a.m. and […]
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighters battle fire at auto shop

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were called to an auto shop on Friday after a fire broke out on a closet. The fire happened at Sports & Imports Affordable Care Care at 704 South Dirksen Parkway. Chief Brandon Blough said that a mechanic was at the shop when he smelled and saw smoke. […]
wcbu.org

Illinois EPA set to review Edwards coal ash pond closure plan soon

Vistra is set to submit its plan to close the ash pond at the E.D. Edwards coal-burning power plant south of Bartonville by the end of this month. The proposal to cap the unlined coal ash pond in place instead of moving the ash to another location is raising concerns among some environmentalists.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

One person trapped in car vs. pole accident

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An accident in Peoria requires the “Jaws of Life” to be used. Officials were called to the 100 West Republic Street around midnight. There reports of a car hitting a light pole on it’s passenger side, leaving the driver trapped inside.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Multi-vehicle crash in Peoria sends 2 to hospital Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were taken to a Peoria hospital after a multi-vehicle crash near Monroe and Wayne Streets Monday. According to police on the scene, two cars crashed and hit a third parked car. The exact condition of the two people is unknown at this time.
PEORIA, IL
KISS 106

A Powerful New Illegal Drug Mix has Now Been Found in Illinois

According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death. The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...
starvedrock.media

Police Find Cannabis in Car

Cannabis is now legal in Illinois, of course, but there still are strings attached, including in how it's transported. Peru police conducted a traffic stop very early Saturday morning at 4th and Grant Streets. There they found that 22-year-old Anna Peters of 11th Street in La Salle had 10-and-a-half grams of cannabis with her. She was cited and released from the scene.
PERU, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for Bloomington armed robbery

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested Monday in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a business near Ireland Grove Road and Black Oak Boulevard on May 18. According to a Bloomington police press release, 29-year-old Antoine L. Williams was taken into custody by members...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Free microchips for pets in the Peoria community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) is offering free microchip installations for your pet. Director of PCAPS, Becky Spencer, said they see an influx of pets lost around the Independence Day holiday. “We’re really trying to promote this program now because the 4th of...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect arrested in June 9 shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Detectives have made an arrest in a shooting earlier this month that injured one person. Near midnight on June 9, 2022, Peoria Police officers responded to the gas station near the area of Main and Ellis for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffered gunshot wounds to his left hand and wrist. He was then taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and is in stable condition.
PEORIA, IL

