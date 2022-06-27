KC’s I-670 reopened after fiery crash over noonhour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Westbound Interstate 670 reopened in Kansas City’s downtown, hours after a fiery crash forced crews to close it.

Eastbound Interstate 670 remains closed, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Thick, black smoke poured into the sky near the downtown loop over the noonhour.

Police said two tractor trailers collided, and one caught fire.

Crews closed all of Interstate 670 and rerouted traffic onto Interstate 70 and Interstate 35 to get around the crash.

There is no word on possible injuries, or what may have caused the crash.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with information as it becomes available.

