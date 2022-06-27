ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$2 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket claimed by San Angelo resident

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Scratching is an action most performed when you get a bug bite on your body and just can’t fight the urge, which in turn doesn’t really feel like a win. However, there’s certainly a time and place when scratching can bring you the biggest win of your life.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident from San Angelo has recently claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $2 million from the scratch ticket game Premier Cash. That ticket was purchased at Murphy USA on Georgia Avenue in Sweetwater.

The winning chose to remain anonymous. The lottery says, “This was the first of four top prizes worth $2 million to be claimed in this game. Premier Cash offers more than $203 million in total prizes.”

