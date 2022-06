Whoopi Goldberg is among those calling out Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for saying the court “should reconsider” past rulings that secured access to contraceptives and marriage equality. In his concurring opinion in the court’s Friday ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, Thomas said the court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” cases that made contraception, same-gender relationships and same-gender marriages, respectively, legal across the U.S.More from The Hollywood ReporterKamala Harris Emerges as Top Abortion Voice, Warns of More Fallout: "I Definitely Believe This Is...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO