ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 committee announces last-minute hearing for Tuesday

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8irN_0gNVAUVf00

( The Hill ) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol announced a last-minute hearing for Tuesday after previously saying it would pause its series of meetings until July.

An advisory sent Monday said they would convene to “present recently obtained evidence” but provided no other details.

The committee last week said they would pause their hearings for two weeks given a wealth of new evidence.

“We’ve taken in some additional information that’s going to require additional work. So rather than present hearings that have not been the quality of the hearings in the past, we made a decision to just move into sometime in July,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters last Wednesday.

The shift in schedule comes after what committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) called “a deluge of new evidence.”

During its third hearing, the committee flashed its website on the screen behind lawmakers, with Thompson asking “those who might be on the fence about cooperating to reach out to us” through the panel’s tip line.

Five under-the-radar Democrats who could run for president in 2024

The panel’s investigators on Thursday also sat for two hours with British filmmaker Alex Holder, who was subpoenaed and asked to turn over video relating to his documentary about the Trumps, including interviews with former President Trump, his adult children and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The footage was a significant get for the committee, as it includes an interview with Trump and Pence, with whom the committee has yet to secure an interview.

The committee was also expecting a new bath of documents from the National Archives. However, a letter from acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall, sent the same day Thompson announced the delay in hearings, says the new information would be released July 8.

The previous effort to delay hearings into July came after Thompson suggested the panel may consider adding additional hearings. The panel is still set to review the role extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys played in the attack, with another set to review Trump’s inaction despite scenes of violence at the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#House#Democrats#British
Daily Mail

Biden is 'planning to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer as a judge in Kentucky in a deal with Mitch McConnell to stop him holding up his picks for federal benches'

President Joe Biden plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer to a federal judgeship in Kentucky as part of a deal struck with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, it was reported on Wednesday night. S. Chad Meredith, a Federalist Society-backed attorney, fought against federal COVID-19 public health measures and to limit...
KENTUCKY STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Jan. 6 panel may have found its 'smoking gun'

It’s hard to imagine how Tuesday’s surprise hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee could’ve been more damning for President DONALD TRUMP. With vivid stories told in measured tones, CASSIDY HUTCHINSON, a former special assistant to the president and aide to chief of staff MARK MEADOWS, “stitched together every element of the panel’s case against Donald Trump,” our Kyle Cheney and Nicholas Wu write. “The Capitol riot committee has painted the former president’s potential criminal culpability for his effort to overturn the election in stark hues: investigators have portrayed Trump fuming atop an increasingly conspiracy-addled West Wing and working to corrupt the peaceful transfer of power at any cost.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WFLA

Man shot brother-in-law 6 times over chicken argument, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis. Police said Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue. That’s when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WFLA

Florida man accused of murder over gay rumors

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Daytona Beach man is accused of shooting and killing a man who he claimed spread rumors about his sexual orientation. The Daytona Beach Police Department arrested Jakari D. Webb, 19, on Wednesday while serving a search warrant. Police said Webb is suspected of killing Telan K. Mann, 19, five […]
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFLA

WFLA

72K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy