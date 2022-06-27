ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassidy calls for compromise between gun rights and gun control

By Danielle Johnson
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy spent the morning in Lafayette, meeting with area mayors about infrastructure, but also speaking about his desire to reach a compromise on gun rights and gun control.

In the wake of protests against gun violence and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to expand gun rights , Cassidy said compromise starts with enforcing preventative measures. Specifically, he mentioned the Senate’s bipartisan bill that allocates $12 billion for mental health services and bolsters security in schools. The bill passed the Senate in response to the Uvalde, Tx., school shooting.

Senator Bill Cassidy helps strike gun reform deal

“If you care about the Second Amendment, you really have to care that people who should not have weapons do not have them,” said Cassidy.

However, gun violence also exists outside of the classroom, which Cassidy says is cause for legislation to tighten up gun laws.

“If you look at the main areas we are having death from guns, it’s rampage shooting, domestic violence, criminals, and teen suicide,” Cassidy said. “In all these measures, there is something to address the issues all while protecting the Second Amendment.”

Cassidy said consequences for mishandling a firearm also need to be increased.

“The evidence has to be presented and of a certain quality,” he said. “We have increased evidence standards, but we also say that if you’re a guy that beats up your girlfriend, then you can’t go out and buy a gun next week.”

Mitzi Menard
3d ago

Cassidy is trying to set the stage to run for Governor! Hahaha. Continuous voting with the DemoRats is an embarrassment to Louisiana. Time for him to get out of the way 😡😡😡

Ken Wilson
2d ago

Cassidy should know that there is absolutely NO compromising when it comes to the Constitution. The Only people gun laws affect are law abiding gun owners. This proves that Cassidy Must Go. Louisiana is known as sportsman's paradise and to think we have a Senator that would bargain away our gun rights...NO!

Antoine Alec Munson
3d ago

there is no compromise on any of my rights. you give an inch they take a mile and you never get it back after !!!

