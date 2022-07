HEATHER WATSON has made a Grand Slam last 16 for the first time after ousting Slovenian Kaja Juvan. The Brit, 30, and in her 12th Wimbledon, took advantage of the Court One stage-fright of her opponent to record a 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 triumph. But Watson had to come through her...

TENNIS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO