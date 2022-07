Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Cody Bellinger homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers took advantage of Germán Márquez's struggles and early injury exit to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Wednesday night.Trea Turner added a two-run double and Julio Urías pitched into the sixth inning as the Dodgers avoided a three-game sweep against their surprising nemesis. The last-place Rockies had been 4-1 against the NL West leaders.Márquez (4-6) left with a cut on his thumb with one out in the fourth after allowing five runs and five hits, including Freeman's 446-foot solo drive to center in the first that extended...

