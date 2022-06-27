ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WV

Teen killed in accidental shooting in Mason County

By Amanda Barren, Lane Ball, Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

(UPDATE: 11:33 P.M. June 27, 2022) – We spoke with Ayden Henry’s sister Sierra Henry who says her brother was a huge part of their life. Monday evening, she continues to remember the good times they shared.

Sierra says “He was the sweetest kid. We bumped heads a lot, but he would give anybody the shirt off his back and you couldn’t ask for a better little brother.”

As for the friend who was with him, he’s not been identified. However, Ayden’s family says they also want the community to keep him in their thoughts as he’s also dealing with this loss.

Ayden’s family also says his funeral date has not been set but they expect to have the arrangements done by the end of this week.

(UPDATE: 3:40 P.M. June 27, 2022) – The family of a teenager killed in an accidental shooting in Mason County has identified him as 16-year-old Ayden Henry.

Henry was accidentally shot at his home by a friend on Sunday, June 26, according to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller. Miller says Henry died while he was being flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i16uu_0gNV9Sjx00
    Ayden Henry (Photo Courtesy: Ayden’s sister Sierra Henry)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45lHBr_0gNV9Sjx00
    Ayden Henry (Photo Courtesy: Ayden’s sister Sierra Henry)

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager in Mason County has died after being accidentally shot by his friend, according to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller.

Miller says the victim was 16 years old. The incident happened at the victim’s home Sunday, June 26, 2022 around 12:30 p.m. along Wood School Road in the community of Apple Grove, the sheriff says.

According to Miller, the teen died while he was being flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Sheriff Miller says the incident involving the two teenagers was an accident but there is an investigation. That report will be turned over to the prosecutors office, according to Miller. The prosecutor will determine whether charges will be filed.

WOWK 13 News

Vehicle crashes into porch in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A vehicle crashed into a porch at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday in Leewood. Metro 911 officials say this happened in the 11,000 block of Cabin Creek Road. They say there are no injuries. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
