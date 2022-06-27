Teen killed in accidental shooting in Mason County

(UPDATE: 11:33 P.M. June 27, 2022) – We spoke with Ayden Henry’s sister Sierra Henry who says her brother was a huge part of their life. Monday evening, she continues to remember the good times they shared.

Sierra says “He was the sweetest kid. We bumped heads a lot, but he would give anybody the shirt off his back and you couldn’t ask for a better little brother.”

As for the friend who was with him, he’s not been identified. However, Ayden’s family says they also want the community to keep him in their thoughts as he’s also dealing with this loss.

Ayden’s family also says his funeral date has not been set but they expect to have the arrangements done by the end of this week.

(UPDATE: 3:40 P.M. June 27, 2022) – The family of a teenager killed in an accidental shooting in Mason County has identified him as 16-year-old Ayden Henry.

Henry was accidentally shot at his home by a friend on Sunday, June 26, according to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller. Miller says Henry died while he was being flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Ayden Henry (Photo Courtesy: Ayden’s sister Sierra Henry)

