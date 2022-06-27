ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telegraph-Forum

'This is only the beginning:' Women organize rally after decision overturning Roe v Wade

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSmpm_0gNV8zi100

A "We Won't Go Back" rally is planned in downtown Bucyrus on Monday afternoon.

The rally will begin at 5 p.m. Monday at Washington Square, according to event organizer Hannah McCoy, a Galion resident.

"When I heard about Roe vs. Wade being overturned , I was very upset as a woman, as a human," McCoy said. "I felt like it was an assault on our rights as women in this country to make choices about our bodies and our health care. I think that it's important for every woman to get up and fight right now because things are only going to get worse from here for women, I believe.

"Politicians that are OK with controlling our bodies will likely be OK with controlling other aspects of our lives and we cannot allow that."

Courtney Klein of Columbus signed up to co-host the event after learning about it through an online map of scheduled rallies .

"We're just showing up to get organized, to gear up for what's going to definitely be a long and arduous battle over our economy and reproductive rights," Klein said. "As we know, strength comes in numbers and in particular areas of rural Midwest, it's very vital to show women that they're not alone, that they have a safe space where their voices can be heard. And really to give them the opportunity to recognize their strength and stand up against injustice.

"This is only the beginning; it's not over. There's still a lot of work that needs to be done. I think we all recognize that deep down."

More than 30 people plan to attend Bucyrus rally

As of late morning, more than 30 people had indicated they plan to attend, McCoy said. To her knowledge, no additional rallies have been scheduled nearby — just in Columbus and some of the bigger cities.

In Mansfield: Local reaction to Supreme Court ruling includes rally at Planned Parenthood

"I was considering having it in Mansfield, just because there may have been a bigger turnout, but I feel like it's important to keep it local to where I live and to allow those who are concerned to rally around all the women locally, because this is an area where abortion access is very limited, even when it is legal," McCoy said. "Especially to the lower-income people in this community."

McCoy — a mother of three — served in the National Guard for three or four years before becoming pregnant with her daughter, who has special needs, she said. "She needed three brain surgeries after she was born and I was honorably discharged from my service."

She said she wants people to know that "we're not going to stay quiet," she said.

"Women are going to rise up, just as they've done throughout history, and do whatever we need to do to make sure our rights are preserved as women in this free country," McCoy said. "We would like, on the state level, to fight any local abortion bans and protect and expand abortion access for all women of all economic backgrounds. We would like, on the national level, to have the Women's Health Protection Act passed so that women's health is protected for women all across the state, county and nation.

"There are people in history who fought very hard to give women the rights that we have today, and that we've had over the past several years, and I don't think it's acceptable for women to sit by quietly — or men — and to allow this to continue to happen," McCoy said.

Now is the time to act, she said.

"We don't have time to sit by and stay quiet, because it doesn't stop here for women," she said. "I think that it's important for everyone to realize that they need to get out and vote while they still can."

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: 'This is only the beginning:' Women organize rally after decision overturning Roe v Wade

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Planned Parenthood debunks claims that abortions halted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A technical glitch on a local Planned Parenthood website claiming Ohio clinics no longer offer abortions is false, representatives from the clinic said Thursday. The Planned Parenthood North Columbus Health Center, located on 17th Avenue near Ohio State University’s campus, is experiencing a technical difficulty on its website that inaccurately purports […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Utica school district settles $150K free speech suit

UTICA, Ohio (WCMH) – On the same week that the United States Supreme Court paved the way for high school coaches to pray on the field, finding it is free speech, a Licking County school district agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a free-speech lawsuit filed by one of its students. The student was kicked […]
UTICA, OH
WTAP

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs bill investing $500 million in Appalachia

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WTAP) - In a ceremony in the Appalachian Garden at the Governor’s mansion in Columbus, Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 377 on June 28. The bill establishes the Appalachian Community Grant Program. Governor DeWine visited the People’s Bank Theater in Marietta in late April where...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Economy#Protest
WHIO Dayton

“Game Over;” Westerville company sued over failure to deliver $100,000 of gaming and computer parts

WESTERVILLE — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has begun litigation on a Westerville company for failing to deliver $100,000 in computer equipment. OG10kTech specializes in selling sought-after computer components online, and a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office alleges that the business misrepresented itself to many customers. Yost’s lawsuit states that the business failed to deliver completed orders to customers, as well as falsely claiming to have relationships directly with manufacturers.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WKYC

Truck crashes into Civil War statue in Lagrange town square

LAGRANGE, Ohio — A Civil War statue of General Sherman that has stood for nearly 120 years in the Lagrange town square came crashing down early Tuesday morning after it was struck by a truck around 2:30 a.m. Authorities tell 3News the situation does not appear to be malicious...
NBC4 Columbus

What a $500K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for $500,000 in June. This home at 358 Beecher Road in Gahanna sold on June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Firefighters back on the scene at Shotzy’s

UPPER SANDUSKY—A beloved downtown eatery, Shotzy’s Bar and Grill went up in flames early Thursday afternoon. Surrounding businesses were also heavily damaged. Crawford County Now has confirmed that fire trucks have returned to the scene, and downtown is once again blocked off. While the cause of the fire...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Child Saved From Attempted Abduction At Ohio Festival By Volunteer

A volunteer recently thwarted a child abduction attempt at a Hilliard fundraising festival, according to WKBN 27. According to court records, 20-year-old Ketema Faye helped set up an inflatable bounce house at the ISKON Temple festival, but stuck around the festival after finishing the setup. He allegedly grabbed a 6-year-old child's hand as they were exiting the bounce house and tried to lead them away from the bounce house and through the festival entrance.
HILLIARD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mansfield Division of Police Captain announces her retirement

MANSFIELD—Captain Shari Robertson announced her retirement from the Mansfield Division of Police. Her last day with the Division will be July 7th, 2022. Captain Robertson began her law enforcement career with the Division of Police on August 24, 1994 and was promoted to Sergeant on February 14, 2005. She was promoted to the rank of Captain on April 3, 2014. She has been assigned to numerous areas within the Division including, Patrol Section, Community Policing, Traffic Section, and the Office of Professional Standards/Training Section. Since April of 2014, she has served as the Commander of the Special Operations Bureau which includes Detective Section/Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Science Section, Neighborhood Impact Section and the Office of Professional Standards/Training Section.
unioncountydailydigital.com

Pulling Out All The Stops In Richwood

RICHWOOD – Think you’re all big and bad with your John Deere lawn tractor, using it to haul rocks out of your garden, take leaves to the compost pile and mow the homestead lawn? Then have we just the place for you to go this weekend. Richwood Fairgrounds...
RICHWOOD, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

964
Followers
606
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy