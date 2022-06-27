ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio fighting California farm animal law

By Patty Coller
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio has an interest in what California is doing when it comes to farm animals.

How they are raised and restrictions on that process could impact farmers here if the Supreme Court doesn’t overturn a lower court’s ruling.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently joined 25 other attorneys general in an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling that allows California to impose its animal-farming regulations on other states.

California’s Proposition 12 bans the confinement “in a cruel manner” of egg-laying chickens, mother pigs and veal calves, and likewise prohibits the sale within California of pork, eggs and veal products from such animals, regardless of the state of origin of the meat.

The issue is that California imports most, if not all, of its meat, Yost said, and the proposition forces those regulations on meat that comes into the state–and that could be from Ohio. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation filed a lawsuit to protect farmers in other states from the regulations.

“The West Coast can’t seem to understand that this is not the ‘United States of California’ and that farmers in Ohio and other states don’t need to be told how to raise animals,” Yost said. “California imports most, if not all, of its meat, whereas Ohio is known for its agricultural production. It’s best to leave regulation to the experts.”

Last year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that California can regulate extraterritorially “as long as price-control or price-affirmation statutes are not enacted.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has since agreed to hear the case.

WOWK 13 News

Ohio Planned Parenthood debunks claims that abortions halted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A technical glitch on a local Planned Parenthood website claiming Ohio clinics no longer offer abortions is false, representatives from the clinic said Thursday. The Planned Parenthood North Columbus Health Center, located on 17th Avenue near Ohio State University’s campus, is experiencing a technical difficulty on its website that inaccurately purports […]
Cincinnati CityBeat

Abortion in Ohio, Part 2: Even More Legal Rights Are on the Chopping Block

This story is part of CityBeat's and Cleveland Scene's feature package about what the June 24 reversal of Roe v. Wade means in Ohio. Read more stories in our abortion series. As the United States wraps up Pride month and Juneteenth celebrations, there are questions about how the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion may affect additional human and legal rights.
Ocasio-Cortez backs Pa. and Ohio Senate candidates

Ocasio-Cortez made the endorsement in an Instagram post caption under a video clip of her appearance on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday. In the clip, Colbert asks Ocasio-Cortez what she would like to see from her fellow lawmakers in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
WHIO Dayton

“Game Over;” Westerville company sued over failure to deliver $100,000 of gaming and computer parts

WESTERVILLE — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has begun litigation on a Westerville company for failing to deliver $100,000 in computer equipment. OG10kTech specializes in selling sought-after computer components online, and a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office alleges that the business misrepresented itself to many customers. Yost’s lawsuit states that the business failed to deliver completed orders to customers, as well as falsely claiming to have relationships directly with manufacturers.
Ohio Planned Parenthood still providing abortions up to 6 weeks

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported Ohio Planned Parenthood locations were no longer providing abortion services. While their website appointment portal did display a message stating they were “not currently providing abortions” at their Ohio centers, Planned Parenthood said in a press release Thursday that message was due to “technical difficulties” and […]
WFMJ.com

Youngstown community leaders call for changes to new Ohio gun laws

Community leaders met in Youngstown Thursday afternoon to discuss recent gun laws signed in Ohio. The MLK Planning Committee of the Mahoning Valley held a news conference featuring law enforcement officers, teachers, clergy and students. It was held at Homestead Park, the site where 16-year-old Isiah Walker was shot and...
Cleveland Jewish News

Historic decision to overturn Roe opposes Jewish beliefs

As hundreds of Ohioans seeking abortions were turned away in the days following the June 24 overturning of Roe v. Wade and the nearly immediate implementation of Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, Dr. David Burkons of Shaker Heights said he was most concerned for patients he had to turn away. Burkons...
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen Ohio license plate leads to $1,000 in violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Imagine being fined for traffic violations, all while your car is sitting in a junkyard. How could that happen? One man learned the hard way, and found out it is a risk, and it’s what can happen if you don’t save your license plates, or if they are ever stolen. Lee […]
Pennsylvania court blocks governor’s bridge tolling plan

A state court on Thursday permanently blocked Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued that his administration had violated procedures in getting to the advanced stage of considering the idea.
