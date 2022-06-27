N.O. judge issues temporary restraining order blocking state's abortion ban enforcement

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, a New Orleans judge issued a temporary restraining order on Monday which bars the state from enforcing its abortion ban “trigger law.”

The restraining order, issued by Orleans Parish Civil District Judge Robin Giarrusso says Louisiana’s “trigger law” was "unconstitutionally vague."

The judge’s restraining order comes as Louisiana abortion providers in closed their clinics and filed lawsuits against the state’s abortion ban.

Judge Giarrusso issued the restraining order on behalf of a petition filed by Shreveport-based clinic, Hope Medical Group for Women, the clinic’s administrator Kathaleen Pittman, June Medical Services LLC, and Medical Students for Choice.

Photo credit Orleans Civil District Court

“Seeking reproductive care is already difficult in the U.S., and especially in Louisiana,” said Kathaleen Pittman, Administrator of the Hope Medical Group for Women.

“Now, as state governments are trying to ban abortion throughout the country, including in Louisiana, my heart is with our patients whose entire lives and future may change based on the next few days. We are committed to this monumental legal challenge – not to perpetuate an endless political battle, but to ensure our patients’ wellbeing and so that they may draw strength from our dedication to this fight.”

In a statement released Friday following the SCOTUS decision, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said that his office will enforce the state’s “trigger law.”

"My office and I will do everything in our power to ensure the laws of Louisiana that have been passed to protect the unborn are enforceable, even if we have to go back to court," said AG Landry on Friday.

"As the chief legal officer for our State, I will continue defending Louisiana’s pro-life laws and working to ensure the health and safety of women and their babies.”

Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director of Louisiana Right to Life, made the following statement about the lawsuit:

"While these matters are still developing, Louisiana law is clear that babies will be protected from abortion when Roe v. Wade is overturned. We are confident that our courts, whether at the district, appellate, or state Supreme Court level, will affirm our laws in time."

"It is telling that the Shreveport abortion business filed a lawsuit in Orleans Parish, looking for a district judge who would side with abortion. We are thankful our Attorney General Jeff Landry will vigorously defend our pro-life laws. We look forward to these frivolous lawsuits being dismissed, and Louisiana will continue to work together to protect babies and support moms," said Clapper.

All three of Louisiana’s abortion clinics in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport stopped their abortion care services and closed their doors following the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday.

It is not clear if clinics will resume their abortion services following the judge’s restraining order.