ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

N.O. judge issues temporary restraining order blocking state's abortion ban enforcement

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lm6bE_0gNV8mTo00

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, a New Orleans judge issued a temporary restraining order on Monday which bars the state from enforcing its abortion ban “trigger law.”

The restraining order, issued by Orleans Parish Civil District Judge Robin Giarrusso says Louisiana’s “trigger law” was "unconstitutionally vague."

The judge’s restraining order comes as Louisiana abortion providers in closed their clinics and filed lawsuits against the state’s abortion ban.

Judge Giarrusso issued the restraining order on behalf of a petition filed by Shreveport-based clinic, Hope Medical Group for Women, the clinic’s administrator Kathaleen Pittman, June Medical Services LLC, and Medical Students for Choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iHMQ_0gNV8mTo00
Photo credit Orleans Civil District Court
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUP1m_0gNV8mTo00
Photo credit Orleans Civil District Court

“Seeking reproductive care is already difficult in the U.S., and especially in Louisiana,” said Kathaleen Pittman, Administrator of the Hope Medical Group for Women.

“Now, as state governments are trying to ban abortion throughout the country, including in Louisiana, my heart is with our patients whose entire lives and future may change based on the next few days. We are committed to this monumental legal challenge – not to perpetuate an endless political battle, but to ensure our patients’ wellbeing and so that they may draw strength from our dedication to this fight.”

In a statement released Friday following the SCOTUS decision, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said that his office will enforce the state’s “trigger law.”

"My office and I will do everything in our power to ensure the laws of Louisiana that have been passed to protect the unborn are enforceable, even if we have to go back to court," said AG Landry on Friday.

"As the chief legal officer for our State, I will continue defending Louisiana’s pro-life laws and working to ensure the health and safety of women and their babies.”

Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director of Louisiana Right to Life, made the following statement about the lawsuit:

"While these matters are still developing, Louisiana law is clear that babies will be protected from abortion when Roe v. Wade is overturned. We are confident that our courts, whether at the district, appellate, or state Supreme Court level, will affirm our laws in time."

"It is telling that the Shreveport abortion business filed a lawsuit in Orleans Parish, looking for a district judge who would side with abortion. We are thankful our Attorney General Jeff Landry will vigorously defend our pro-life laws. We look forward to these frivolous lawsuits being dismissed, and Louisiana will continue to work together to protect babies and support moms," said Clapper.

All three of Louisiana’s abortion clinics in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport stopped their abortion care services and closed their doors following the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday.

It is not clear if clinics will resume their abortion services following the judge’s restraining order.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shreveport Magazine

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s stay of the Middle District Court’s ruling that Louisiana’s congressional maps must be redrawn to include a second African-American district

Shreveport, LA – Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement:. “Today’s ruling from the Supreme Court is more than a little disappointing. The District Court’s well-reasoned 157 page decision clearly demonstrated that the maps passed by the legislature do not comply with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

The 18 states which IMMEDIATELY outlawed abortion, including Democrat-led Michigan and Wisconsin, as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned thanks to 'trigger laws' set up in anticipation

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#N O#The Supreme Court#June Medical Services Llc
CBS Miami

Judge rejects requests to block controversial Florida law

TALLAHASSEE - A federal judge Monday rejected arguments by attorneys for teachers, a studen,t and a diversity consultant that he should block a controversial new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms and workplace training. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a 23-page order that largely denied a request for a preliminary injunction against the law, which is slated to take effect Friday. Walker, however, did not rule on an injunction request by a University of Central Florida professor, after ordering attorneys to file additional briefs. Lawmakers passed the measure (HB 7) -...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
US News and World Report

Louisiana Mayor, 66, Dies After Disclosing Cancer Diagnosis

MINDEN, La. (AP) — A north Louisiana mayor has died after battling cancer. The city of Minden announced Tuesday that Mayor Terry Gardner had died at age 66 of complications from cancer. KTBS-TV reports that Gardner had been hospitalized over the weekend, a month after he announced that he...
MINDEN, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy