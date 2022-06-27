Pregnancy centers gear up for 'tidal wave' of women

Pregnancy centers across the state are prepping for a tidal wave of need after the controversial ruling on Roe v. Wade.

"Based on what I'm hearing from other providers ... centers around the state, everybody is anticipating more women seeking services," said Randy Bollig, Executive Director of Loreto House in Denton. "Which we expected."

Bollig said more than 50 women have booked appointments at Loreto House today, and they expect those numbers to rise. He said they're doing everything they can to prepare, including hiring more staff and stocking up on supplies to give to women in need.

"We are gearing up for being able to provide an increased level of services," Bollig said, adding that they're in desperate need of financial support. "We just anticipate that the numbers are going to grow exponentially. The need is there. It's tremendous."

More information about donating to Loreto House can be found here .

