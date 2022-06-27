ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 committee announces last-minute hearing for Tuesday

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNl05_0gNV8J4r00

( The Hill ) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol announced a last-minute hearing for Tuesday after previously saying it would pause its series of meetings until July.

An advisory sent Monday said they would convene to “present recently obtained evidence” but provided no other details.

The committee last week said they would pause their hearings for two weeks given a wealth of new evidence.

“We’ve taken in some additional information that’s going to require additional work. So rather than present hearings that have not been the quality of the hearings in the past, we made a decision to just move into sometime in July,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters last Wednesday.

The shift in schedule comes after what committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) called “a deluge of new evidence.”

During its third hearing, the committee flashed its website on the screen behind lawmakers, with Thompson asking “those who might be on the fence about cooperating to reach out to us” through the panel’s tip line.

Five under-the-radar Democrats who could run for president in 2024

The panel’s investigators on Thursday also sat for two hours with British filmmaker Alex Holder, who was subpoenaed and asked to turn over video relating to his documentary about the Trumps, including interviews with former President Trump, his adult children and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The footage was a significant get for the committee, as it includes an interview with Trump and Pence, with whom the committee has yet to secure an interview.

The committee was also expecting a new bath of documents from the National Archives. However, a letter from acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall, sent the same day Thompson announced the delay in hearings, says the new information would be released July 8.

The previous effort to delay hearings into July came after Thompson suggested the panel may consider adding additional hearings. The panel is still set to review the role extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys played in the attack, with another set to review Trump’s inaction despite scenes of violence at the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Primary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois Primary election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidates for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. Primary elections are traditionally held in March, but last year, state lawmakers passed a bill that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Democrats#British
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missing Rockford woman found dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police said Thursday that Sharry Crenshaw, 68, was found dead Wednesday night near 3600 Crowley Street. A neighbor said he had found her body lying off the road, in a wooded area. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Grand Jury: Illinois prisoner stabbed inmate to death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal grand jury has indicted Houston Clyde, 25, of second-degree murder and other charges for stabbing a fellow inmate to death. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Clyde was an inmate at USP Thomson, in Thomson, Illinois, on November 27, 2020, when he stabbed his cellmate multiple times with […]
THOMSON, IL
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lena woman dies after bonfire explosion

LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Lena woman died from her injuries a week after a fuel barrel placed on a bonfire exploded, severely burning her and an Eleroy man. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff, deputies were called to a residence on East Greenvale Road on Saturday, June 18th around 11:53 p.m. Two people, […]
LENA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged in fatal distracted-driving crash

DOWNER’S GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have arrested Frank Hightower III, 53, of Rockford, after an investigation revealed he had been using a cell phone while driving and causing a fatal crash, police said. According to ISP, Troopers responded to a crash on I-88 near Rochelle on February 1st, 2022. Police said Hightower […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police arrest man on drug trafficking charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested William Jackson, 32, after an investigation into drug sales in the 800 block of Halsted Road. According to police, detectives within the Rockford Police Gang Unit, Narcotics Unit and Community Service Officers raided a home around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said they recovered 725 grams of cannabis, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

These Illinois laws go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect next week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver killed in Freeport motorcycle crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a motorcyclist was killed Monday in a rollover accident in the area of Stephenson Street Road and Van Brocklin Road. According to the Stephenson County Sheriff, officers received notification of the crash around 7:09 p.m. Deputies found the overturned motorcycle half a mile west of Van Brocklin Road, police […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy