ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 committee announces last-minute hearing for Tuesday

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mkPI_0gNV80OJ00

( The Hill ) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol announced a last-minute hearing for Tuesday after previously saying it would pause its series of meetings until July.

An advisory sent Monday said they would convene to “present recently obtained evidence” but provided no other details.

The committee last week said they would pause their hearings for two weeks given a wealth of new evidence.

“We’ve taken in some additional information that’s going to require additional work. So rather than present hearings that have not been the quality of the hearings in the past, we made a decision to just move into sometime in July,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters last Wednesday.

The shift in schedule comes after what committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) called “a deluge of new evidence.”

During its third hearing, the committee flashed its website on the screen behind lawmakers, with Thompson asking “those who might be on the fence about cooperating to reach out to us” through the panel’s tip line.

Five under-the-radar Democrats who could run for president in 2024

The panel’s investigators on Thursday also sat for two hours with British filmmaker Alex Holder, who was subpoenaed and asked to turn over video relating to his documentary about the Trumps, including interviews with former President Trump, his adult children and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The footage was a significant get for the committee, as it includes an interview with Trump and Pence, with whom the committee has yet to secure an interview.

The committee was also expecting a new bath of documents from the National Archives. However, a letter from acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall, sent the same day Thompson announced the delay in hearings, says the new information would be released July 8.

The previous effort to delay hearings into July came after Thompson suggested the panel may consider adding additional hearings. The panel is still set to review the role extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys played in the attack, with another set to review Trump’s inaction despite scenes of violence at the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Watch: Jan. 6 hearing featured White House aide

The House panel has not explained why it abruptly scheduled the 1 p.m. hearing as lawmakers were away from Washington on a two-week recess. The committee had said last week that there would be no more hearings until July. This is the fifth televised public hearing investigating the insurrection at the Capitol.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Biden is 'planning to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer as a judge in Kentucky in a deal with Mitch McConnell to stop him holding up his picks for federal benches'

President Joe Biden plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer to a federal judgeship in Kentucky as part of a deal struck with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, it was reported on Wednesday night. S. Chad Meredith, a Federalist Society-backed attorney, fought against federal COVID-19 public health measures and to limit...
KENTUCKY STATE
KGET

1 ton of illegal fireworks seized from Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department says it seized a ton of illegal fireworks from one home recently. The department shared an image of the haul from a joint operation with several agencies on June 10. Investigators seized 2,000 pounds of fireworks from a home in southwest Bakersfield. One person was arrested for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Democrats#British
KGET

3 arrested after Rite Aid robbery: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people have been arrested after a robbery at a west Bakersfield Rite Aid where a hammer was used to smash a display case and threaten staff, police said. Serina Aguirre, 20, Itisonie Robinson, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BFD responded to two people stuck in the Beale Canal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters responded to the Beale Canal near the Beale Memorial Library after 5 p.m. Tuesday. There firefighters found a man and woman stuck, they were unable to climb up the side wall and get out of the water. Firefighters tossed them a rope and a life vest, then placed a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KGET

Man who led deputies on high-speed chase died by suicide: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man occupying a vehicle that fled authorities in multiple counties and whose body was found in an orchard off Highway 46 died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to coroner’s officials. Kittipong Kuanbooncharn, 20, of Lompoc was pronounced dead at the scene June 8, about a mile north of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fresno man accused of using dead child’s identity for decades

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno man accused of assuming the identity of a child who died in 1950 has been arrested on a charge of passport fraud, according to federal authorities. Kenneth Laitman, 78, was arrested Thursday, more than a month after a grand jury indicted him, according to a release from the U.S. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crash blocking lanes on northbound Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on northbound Highway 99 is blocking three to four lanes near California Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and involves an SUV and Jeep Cherokee, officers said. There were complaints of neck and back pain.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police: Argument leads to shooting inside convenience store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shots were fired inside a 7-Eleven in north Bakersfield after an argument involving three people, police said. No gunshot victims had been located and no arrests made, police said. A woman fell inside the business and was taken to a hospital with a complaint of pain. The shooting was reported at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing boy last seen with his mother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her child last seen on Sunday. Josiah Felix, 2, was last seen in the company of his mother, 27-year-old Monique Felix, during a visitation session. They may be occupying a blue Saturn Ion sedan with […]
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy