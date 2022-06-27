Store clerk murdered in Star

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Louisiana man is arrested after he tried luring a minor in Alamance County into creating self-inappropriate videos on social media back in November of 2020. The Human Exploitation Team investigating the situation for a month and identified the suspect as 30-year-old Blake Arabie from Lake Charles, Louisiana. In March of this year a warrant was for Arabie arrest was made along with a request for the U.S. Marshals Service to assist in the arrest. In April U.S. Marshals along with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office located Arabie.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO