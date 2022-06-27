ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Cooling center opens Monday to provide heat-wave relief for Tacoma residents

By Liz Moomey
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

The city of Tacoma opened a cooling center Monday as temperatures are expected to hit 90 degrees or higher.

The Lighthouse Activity Center , 5016 A St., opened the Cooling and Air Quality Relief Center at 8:30 a.m. and will close at 5:30 p.m.

The city opens the cooling center on days the weather is forecast to be 90 degrees and higher or air quality levels are designated as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

The center can accommodate 50 people at a time and is open to walk-ins on a first come, first served basis.

The city also is working with Brotherhood RISE to activate its site for cooling as needed during heat events.

Guests are encouraged to wear a mask at the center.

The city is coordinating with homeless shelter providers to ensure they have adequate supplies.

Residents can also beat the heat at one of the city’s 10 spraygrounds or indoor pools.

