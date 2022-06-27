ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cunningham urges SC lawmakers to ‘wait until after November’ to take up new abortion laws

By Sophie Brams, Erin Morgan
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham is calling on state lawmakers to wait until after the November election to take up new abortion laws.

In a press conference Monday, Cunningham urged his colleagues ” to give voters a chance” to weigh in on the debate.

“The people of South Carolina deserve a say in this,” he said. “Voters will tell us exactly what they want us to do about this issue in November.”

Cunningham’s plea comes on the heels of Friday’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion and placing power in the hands of individual states.

That same day, Governor Henry McMaster filed an emergency motion to lift the preliminary injunction on the ‘Fetal Heartbeat Act,’ so the state can begin enforcing it as soon as possible. The law, signed in 2021, bans most abortions at six weeks but does include exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother.

The law was blocked by a federal court following a challenge from Planned Parenthood, but the group filed to withdraw after Friday’s ruling.

“We don’t believe there’s any reason the Fetal Heartbeat Act won’t go into effect soon,” a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office said.

Even with the ‘Fetal Heartbeat Act’ expected to take effect soon, Republican state lawmakers have pushed to enact tighter restrictions on abortions, including a total ban.

In May, Gov. McMaster expressed support for a more aggressive abortion ban and said he would consider bringing legislators back to Columbia for a special session.

“If it’s necessary I will call them back into session to address the issue,” McMaster said.

Cunningham said implementing a total abortion ban would be an example of “dangerous” government overreach.

“Let me be clear,” he said. “When I’m Governor and a bill that bans abortions with no exceptions comes to my desk, I will veto it so hard it’ll make your head spin.”

As it stands, abortion is still legal in South Carolina.

