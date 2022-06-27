ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Elsinore, CA

9-year-old boy drowns swimming with family in Lake Elsinore, divers recover body

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KNX) — First responders recovered the body of a 9-year-old boy in Lake Elsinore Sunday after he disappeared below the water's surface, police said.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to Riverside Drive around 10:30 a.m. to an emergency call about a possible drowning. The department said several witnesses attempted to search the water for the missing boy before officials arrived.

A spokesperson said that the boy was swimming in the lake with his family when they noticed him struggling before he went missing.

The Sheriff's Department launched an above-ground search using its aviation unit. A team of divers simultaneously searched the murky waters for the boy.

"Once he went under, it was impossible to see what was really going on," boater Adrian Granadas told KTLA, pointing out that you could only see about a foot into the water.

Rescuers recovered the boy's body around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities have not identified the victim.

