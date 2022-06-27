ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

Intel Ohio getting new $200M neighbor from vitamin company’s expansion

By Mark Feuerborn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – A vitamin and supplement firm is joining the trend of expansion into a little town near Columbus to the tune of more than $200 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQmHx_0gNV5rBU00
Nature Made vitamin supplements lined up in a Pharmavite manufacturing plant. (Courtesy Photo/Pharmavite)

California-based Pharmavite, LLC, which makes Nature Made and MegaFood brand products, said Monday that a new manufacturing facility in New Albany will be its fourth plant. The company plans to build the vitamin factory at 13312 Jug St. Rd. NW, which is just a two-minute drive from Intel’s proposed semiconductor fabrication plant location.

Dozens complain company failed to deliver $154,000 in computer parts

A spokesperson for Pharmavite said it plans to start production at the new, 200,000 to 250,000 square-foot facility by the end of 2024. Once up and running, the health and wellness firm expects to create 225 new jobs there. J.P. Nauseef, president and CEO of JobsOhio, said Pharmavite is the 43rd project from the U.S. coasts to come to Ohio since 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctzT2_0gNV5rBU00
A machine inside a Pharmavite factory churns out Nature Made vitamins and supplements. (Courtesy Photo/Pharmavite)

Representatives from the City of New Albany looked forward to the new addition.

“As we continue to expand and strengthen our health and life science cluster, we’re excited to welcome a leading company like Pharmavite to join the ecosystem,” said Michael Loges, economic development manager at the City of New Albany.

10 years later: Remembering the June derecho that struck central Ohio

Pharmavite’s plan for a New Albany plant also comes on the heels of Intel announcing it would delay the groundbreaking ceremony for its new fab in the same town. Intel cited the CHIPS Act — which stalled in Congress after the U.S. House and Senate each passed different versions — as a reason for hesitation.

“In order to be able to go fast, and we can do some great things and make that site the biggest manufacturing site for Intel, it can be bigger than this Arizona site, which is quite a dream for me, we need some help to do that,” said Intel Ohio General Manager Jim Evers. “The CHIPS Act can help with that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Homeowners near future site of Intel's factory meet with company

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — As part of what Intel said is a series of community gatherings to answer questions from concerned homeowners about what to expect when Intel begins construction, homeowners on Thursday met at the Johnstown Library to listen to what representatives of the chip giant had to say.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
Antelope Valley Press

Boon in Ohio, but families mourn homes

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — When President Joe Biden applauded a decision by Intel Corp. to build a $20 billion semiconductor operation on “1,000 empty acres of land” in Ohio, it didn’t sit well with Tressie Corsi. The 85-year-old woman has lived on seven acres of that land...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Industry
City
New Albany, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Columbus, OH
Business
New Albany, OH
Business
City
Albany, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
NBC4 Columbus

Equity plans $100M mixed-use Hilliard development

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Hilliard-based developer Equity is bringing a mixed-use development that will cost more than $100 million to 23.5 acres on Truman Boulevard. The intent of the TruePointe development — which will include more than 350 residential units, more than 300,000 square feet of office space, a hotel and about 45,000 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees a jump in initial unemployment claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a slight decline of initial unemployment claims from the previous week, the latest data shows more people applied for help in the last week.   The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported 13,482 initial unemployment claims for the week ending June 25. That’s an increase of 2,587 from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

European EV battery maker chooses Hilliard for U.S. headquarters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Forsee Power, a French maker of EV batteries, announced Monday that it will establish its U.S. headquarters and factory in Hilliard, creating 150 jobs. The nearly $14 million first phase will develop a 138,000-square-foot facility at 4555 Lyman Drive into office, R&D and manufacturing. The company said it has […]
HILLIARD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Manufacturing Plant#Pharmavite Llc#Megafood
telecompetitor.com

Brightspeed to Pass 380,000 Ohio Addresses with XGS-PON

Brightspeed says that it will pass 380,000 addresses with its XGS-PON fiber broadband in Ohio during the next few years. The company says that more than 170,000 of those passings will be completed by the end of next year. The phase of the build for this year and next will...
OHIO STATE
multihousingnews.com

Kittle Property Group Lands $74M for Columbus-Area Affordable Community

KeyBank provided the financing for the 260-unit project, which is scheduled for delivery by September 2024. Kittle Property Group has secured $74 million in construction financing for the development of Darby Crossing, a 260-unit affordable community in suburban Columbus, Ohio. KeyBank provided the loan, which includes a $43.3 million construction loan as well as a $31 million private placement loan.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Harbor Freight Starts Renovations in Pickaway County Location

CIRCLEVILLE – Harbor Freight has started renovation to the old Gordmans location. The renovation according to Pickaway County will cost 220,000 dollars. Recently we announced that the tool company was coming to Washington Courthouse, they are also moving into Pickaway County. Harbor Freight will take over the building at 23543 US 23 the former Peebles, Gordman building. Peebles who operated the store for many years, was rebranded to Gordmans in 2019 and they declared bankruptcy in 2020 more on that story here: https://www.sciotopost.com/circleville-gordmans-closing-due-covid-19-orders-filling-bankruptcy/
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Planned Parenthood debunks claims that abortions halted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A technical glitch on a local Planned Parenthood website claiming Ohio clinics no longer offer abortions is false, representatives from the clinic said Thursday. The Planned Parenthood North Columbus Health Center, located on 17th Avenue near Ohio State University’s campus, is experiencing a technical difficulty on its website that inaccurately purports […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Proposal for 780-Unit Development on Scioto River Heads to Area Commission

Thrive Companies plans to build a mixed-use development with as many as 780 apartments on the site of a west side auto salvage yard. The development, which will be called WestBend in honor of its location along the Scioto River, was recently awarded a brownfield remediation grant from the State of Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Vendors playing a big role at Red, White and BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With Red, White and BOOM! just days away, vendors are preparing for the festivities, with the local businesses playing a major role in the event. From stage set up at BOOM! Central, down to the food line up, it’s a tradition that many have missed during the last three years, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Is Ohio Headed For A Drought?

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of many Midwestern states are currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions. In addition, Ohio's neighbors in central and western Kentucky and northern Indiana are experiencing moderate droughts. But what does that mean for Ohio?. Ohio experienced an exceptionally wet May, with places like Cincinnati...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy