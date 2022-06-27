ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PennDOT: CSVT Bridge Scheduled to Open After July 4

By WKOK Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Now that residents got a close-up look at the new CSVT river bridge, PennDOT...

PennDOT Announces Road Work in Schuylkill County Scheduled for July

PennDOT has announced road work that will take place across Schuylkill County in July. Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ----------------------------- Mahanoy Twp. Road name: PA 54. Between: Gilberton Road and PA 339. Type of work: Bridge Inspection. Restriction: Eastbound...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennDOT provides update on Renovo Route 120 and Island Road bridge improvements

CLEARFIELD, PA – PennDOT Thursday provided an update on bridge preservation work on two bridges in Clinton County, one in Renovo, one on the Island Road east of Lock Haven. As for Route 120 (Huron Avenue) over the railroad at the west end of Renovo: During the last week of July, temporary traffic signals will be set to “flash” on the Route 120 bridge in Renovo near the Dollar General store. Starting August 2, those signals will enforce an alternating traffic pattern as work gets underway. This bridge spans the Norfolk Southern railroad and is 202 feet long. It carries an average of almost 1,400 vehicles each day. Preservation work will improve its sufficiency rating from fair to good. Work will last into November. Work had b.
RENOVO, PA
VIDEOS: How to Access CSVT Northern Section, Bridge

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – With the CSVT northern section and river bridge scheduled to officially open to traffic after the Fourth of July, WKOK News Director Matt Catrillo has some ‘how to’ videos of where motorists need to go to access the new highway. Click on the links below.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennDOT: Expect Long Delays on 147 at Ridge Road/Route 405

6/29/2022 Update: Motorists traveling Route 147 both northbound and southbound can expect major delays in travel and should seek alternate routes. Lane Restriction This Week on Route 147 SB in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction this week on Route 147...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennDOT, Many Dignitaries Hold Ribbon Cutting of CSVT

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – It’s been 60 years in the making, and soon, traffic will be flowing on the new CSVT bridge, and the northern section of the project. PennDOT, along with many local, state and federal lawmakers, along with many community leaders, cut the ribbon on the project Wednesday.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Down by the River: Bridge it and they will come

You might say that Harrisburg suffers from an embarrassment of bridge riches. Six spans cross the Susquehanna River over about a mile, some so close that you might be able to fling a whoopie pie between them. Some are majestic, crafted of iron or stone, from a time when design...
HARRISBURG, PA
Family blames fatal wreck on PennDOT’s failure to fix ditch

Matt Neidlinger crested the hill of a narrow, twisty state road and found a nasty surprise waiting for him at the bottom. The ditch was a couple of feet wide and spanned both lanes, and Neidlinger barely had time to brake when his work truck slammed into it. The impact severely jolted him and his passenger. In the mirror he could see his loaded trailer bounce and flail, its rear wheels briefly off the ground.
AUBURN, PA
Lane restriction Thursday on Route 147 soutbhound in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County

PennDOT anticipates major delays Thursday on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, as a crew works on a soil remediation project due to a previous crash. Officials are advising motorists to seek alternate routes on Thursday. The contractor will be working on Route 147 southbound just north of the Ridge Road intersection. Motorists can expect the right (travel) lane and berm to be closed with traffic being controlled by single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in one day.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Woman dies in parking garage crash at Geisinger

Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner’s Office is investigating the accidental death of a 90-year-old woman who was involved in a crash at a Geisinger parking deck. Edith Barnhart crashed her vehicle at 1 p.m. June 27 in the parking garage of the Geisinger Outpatient Clinic on Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township. Barnhart struck other vehicles and hit a wall head-on the parking garage, according to WKOK News Radio. Barnhart passed away the next day due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Evangelical Closes on Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive Purchase

SELINSGROVE – Evangelical Community Hospital has officially closed on its purchase at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive. The hospital announced this Thursday, after saying in March it had entered negotiations to purchase the property. Evangelical says the facility is currently home to SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical’s Selinsgrove practice, the...
SELINSGROVE, PA
Dauphin County sobriety checkpoint planned for July 4 weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Dauphin County during the holiday weekend (July 1 through July 4). The goal of the checkpoint is to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roads. State Police want to remind community...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
New rules in place at Loyalsock Pool

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local pool has created some new rules for swimmers. This comes after years of incidents involving young people. This week, the township began enforcing some new rules to cut down on the problems they’ve been having with teens. The Parks and Recreational Department says they want everyone to […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lancaster reopening while Schuylkill County store will close

A Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lancaster will reopen on Friday, July 1, while another one in Ashland, Schuylkill County, will close temporarily on Monday, July 4. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 252 N. Queen St., Lancaster, will reopen for business at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 1. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
County commissioners, in split vote, buy Summerson Mountain communication tower

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners, in a rare split vote, moved Thursday to spend $1 million to purchase a communication tower on Summerson Mountain in Chapman Township, the seller an Avis area family. The vote to approve the purchase was two to one, board chairman Miles Kessinger and commissioner Jeff Snyder voting yes, commissioner Angela Harding the no vote.
Fatal accident in Geisinger parking garage

MAHONING TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — The Montour County Coroner's Office is investigating the accidental death of a woman involved in a crash on Monday. Officials say that around 1 PM on Monday, June 27th, Edith Barnhart was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the parking garage of Geisinger Clinic on Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Palmerton Hospital slated for fall demolition

St. Luke’s University Health Network is getting closer to its plan to demolish the former Palmerton Hospital building. Erica Essig, director of marketing and communications at St. Luke’s, said Monday that the hospital is slated for demolition this fall. “There will be extensive community and neighborhood communication about...
PALMERTON, PA
Thousands enjoy pedestrian event along CSVT highway

Point Township, Pa. — Thousands of pedestrians took advantage of the beautiful weather Saturday to get an up-close look at the new northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project. PennDOT opened the newly-completed section of the highway to walkers, bicyclists, and skateboarders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a one-time event ahead of the road's projected July opening to vehicle traffic. Kim Smith, press safety officer...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

