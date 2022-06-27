PennDOT: CSVT Bridge Scheduled to Open After July 4

CLEARFIELD, PA – PennDOT Thursday provided an update on bridge preservation work on two bridges in Clinton County, one in Renovo, one on the Island Road east of Lock Haven. As for Route 120 (Huron Avenue) over the railroad at the west end of Renovo: During the last week of July, temporary traffic signals will be set to “flash” on the Route 120 bridge in Renovo near the Dollar General store. Starting August 2, those signals will enforce an alternating traffic pattern as work gets underway. This bridge spans the Norfolk Southern railroad and is 202 feet long. It carries an average of almost 1,400 vehicles each day. Preservation work will improve its sufficiency rating from fair to good. Work will last into November. Work had b.

